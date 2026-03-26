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Chase Sexton Set to Return to Action in Detroit

March 26, 2026, 12:20pm
Chase Sexton Set to Return to Action in Detroit
Detroit, MI DetroitMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Chase Sexton is ready to get back to business this weekend in Detroit after missing the last three races. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider has been sidelined with pain in his hip and lower back due to a crash that happened during the week before Daytona. Before that, Sexton had been having an up, but mostly down (by his standards), season, going 8-4-1-5-7-5-6 in the first seven races of the season. He currently sits seventh in points.


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