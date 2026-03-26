Casey Cochran to Line Up in Detroit Following Preseason Collarbone Break

Casey Cochran has not raced yet this season, thanks to a broken collarbone he sustained before the first race of the 250SX East Division Championship. That will change this Saturday, as Cochran will be making his return to racing in the Motor City.

This weekend will also mark the first time Cochran has raced in Detroit. In fact, it will be just the fourth time the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider has lined up for a supercross race in his professional career. A leg injury kept him out of supercross in 2025, and in 2024 he went 15-15-16 in Foxborough, Nashville, Philadelphia, respectively.