Unfortunately, more injury news to report here ahead of the Detroit SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Red Bull KTM has announced Aaron Plessinger is out for this weekend's 11th round following his crash and DNF at the Birmingham SX on Saturday.

It has been a tough season for Plessinger so far, suffering several wild crashes and a string of bad luck that he cannot seem to escape at the moment. Plessinger finished a season-best sixth at the Daytona SX, his sixth top-ten finish of the season to date. He sits tenth in the 450SX standings entering the weekend.

The factory KTM team will have both Eli Tomac and Jorge Prado in action this weekend in Michigan.

KTM posted to Instagram: