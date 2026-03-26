4. Tomac’s Messy Day

Red Bull KTM’s Eli Tomac has had an eventful string of races. We had “tooth gate” followed up by “lapper gate,” and in Birmingham we had “air filter gate.” Tomac qualified fastest, but in the heat race he went for an aggressive pass on Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper and the two came together. The impact led to Cooper not only on the ground, but with his leg getting sucked into the back wheel of Tomac’s KTM. After a few attempts of trying to continue forward, Eli realized what was going on and was forced to stop and get Justin’s leg free. In the post-race press conference, Eli chalked the move up to a racing incident saying he, “shot the gap and it didn’t work out. Looking back, maybe I should have been a little more patient, but it is what it is.”

Things worsened for Tomac. When he and Cooper came together, Cooper’s bar went straight into Eli’s airbox and pulled the number plate and air filter halfway out. Once Eli was free of Cooper’s leg, he rolled around briefly, unsure of what to do before pulling into the mechanics area where his mechanic, Jade Dungey, put the filter back in place. Tomac finished the heat but only got up to 15th position.

Tomac won the LCQ and finished a distant third in the main event. He looked eager to latch onto the back Lawrence early, but struggled to get around his teammate Prado, and then was passed by Roczen. He was forced to settle into third and cruise it in for a podium finish. It was and off-night for the #3 and while a podium finish is better than a seventh or eighth we have seen from him on “off-nights” in previous seasons, it is time for Tomac to put a stop to Hunter Lawrence’s momentum next weekend in Detroit.

5. Deegan Dominance

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan took the entire 250 class to school in the first East/West Showdown of the season. Deegan started in tenth, and worked his way pass all the other big names in the 250 class with relative ease to “win” the race. It was a dominant performance and there is no debate on who the top dog in 250 Supercross is in 2026.

As mentioned above, the win was taken from Deegan after his track cutting penalty, and in true Deegan fashion he let the people know how he felt about it at the post-race press conference. “I don’t care, honestly. The only sad part is maybe that it’s going to affect the streak thing, six in a row. But, I mean, everyone knows who won. I fricken started tenth place, ran over a marker, and I got docked. A little gift to the East boys, but I kicked their butt straight up.”

We will see him take on the East boys again in a couple of weeks in St. Louis where, if things go according to plan, he could wrap up his second 250SX West title at the eighth round of the ten-round championship.