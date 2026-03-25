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Weege Show Wednesday: Hunter's Rise in Supercross

March 25, 2026, 9:00pm
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jason Weigandt unearths the history of Hunter Lawrence's rise in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, gives a take on the controversial Haiden Deegan and Evan Ferry penalties from Birmingham, and then talks to 250 supercross race winner Ryan Sipes for some technical analysis from the races. Presented by Yoshimura, Yamaha, Fly Racing and MotosportTraining.com and its Moto X Trainer. Sarch Motosport Training on eBay and use the code MOTOFIT114 during the month of March to save 10%

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