Triumph Provides Update On Swoll And Forkner, Both Will Have Surgery
Unfortunate news for the Triumph Factory Racing Team as they put out an update on both Jalek Swoll and Austin Forkner. Swoll pulled off during qualifying in Birmingham for what was first reported as an ankle injury. Unfortunately, it turned out to be another Achilles injury for Jalek, that will require surgery. This is after missing all of Monster Energy Supercross and the start of AMA Pro Motocross in 2025 due to an Achilles injury, and then hurting it again just a few races into his comeback. Swoll has said this injury is to his other Achilles.
As for Austin Forkner who broke his hand on press day before Houston, the team said he will also be having surgery on his hand. This leaves Jordon Smith who got 9th in Birmingham in 450SX as the sole rider under the Triumph tent.
Triumph posted on Instagram:
Jalek Swoll and Austin Forkner injury update.
After his incident in Birmingham, Jalek has unfortunately been diagnosed with a damaged right Achilles tendon and will undergo repair surgery this week followed by a period of rehabilitation.
Austin has sustained a fracture in his left hand following a recent practice crash and will have surgery this week to ensure he is back to full fitness for the upcoming Pro Motocross series, where he will race the TF 250-X as planned.
Speedy recovery, boys! 🦾