Triumph Provides Update On Swoll And Forkner, Both Will Have Surgery

Unfortunate news for the Triumph Factory Racing Team as they put out an update on both Jalek Swoll and Austin Forkner. Swoll pulled off during qualifying in Birmingham for what was first reported as an ankle injury. Unfortunately, it turned out to be another Achilles injury for Jalek, that will require surgery. This is after missing all of Monster Energy Supercross and the start of AMA Pro Motocross in 2025 due to an Achilles injury, and then hurting it again just a few races into his comeback. Swoll has said this injury is to his other Achilles.

As for Austin Forkner who broke his hand on press day before Houston, the team said he will also be having surgery on his hand. This leaves Jordon Smith who got 9th in Birmingham in 450SX as the sole rider under the Triumph tent.

Triumph posted on Instagram: