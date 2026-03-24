Team USA came up short of the overall win in the 2025 FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup down in Australia. But this go round, the team was clearly ready for redemption, with Lachlan Turner (first overall), Mayla Herrick (second overall), and Jordan Jarvis (third overall) rounding out an all-USA podium this year. The team's fourth member, Jamie Astudillo, landed sixth overall and the team easily got redemption from last year.
Our boots on the ground reporter for the weekend, Steve Hall, caught up with Team USA afterwards. Here is what they had to say.
Lala Turner
“It went good. In the second moto I just salvaged my hand for the next moto because motos one and three count [towards the overall]. I got off to a good start and passed her quick and then was out there. Then the last two laps I stalled it because of lappers. I was stressing and I made it happen.”
Mayla Herrick
“It feels amazing. I had two really good starts and then of course my last starts got to be terrible but I fought my way back up to third in the moto and just did what I could for my team. I’m really proud of all my teammates and I can’t thank everybody enough. This is a really cool experience, I’m pretty pumped.”
Christina Denney, team manager
“It’s just awesome. I mean, you know kind of the feeling but until it happens it's such a good feeling. To know that it's done and the jitters are gone, it's up to the end no matter what. So, it's just so awesome come and be able to show not only what these girls can do but the rest of the field. It was such good racing, and the future of women’s motocross is here to stay.”
Jamie Astudillo
“It was a great weekend for the team. Personally, I would have liked to do a little bit better. But it was an improvement from last year and that’s all I could ask for honestly. It's awesome that we can take the first place home as a team, for Team USA. It's been such an honor to get to represent our country with these ladies. Last year was a heart break and I was thinking about it all year so to come back and have us all do it, it's just amazing.”
Jordan Jarvis
“I didn’t have a super great start, but I made some wicked passes apparently because I went from eighth probably, into third or fourth pretty quickly. So, I got into third at one point but unfortunately arm pump is my biggest battle here at this track. Arm pump set in and Mayla got around me and Taylah Mccutcheon is riding a little banged up, but she was coming hard. And I was trying to close the gap back up to Mayla some and try to pull back away [from Tayla] because I was slowing up from the arm pump. But regardless we had an awesome weekend. I don’t think any of us fell. Lala got some wins, Mayla got some seconds and third. We definitely proved that we came here to have some fun and to get the win. I don’t think the Aussie groups super pumped getting beat, we also had an all American podium at their Women’s Pro series so I don’t think they’re super happy about that. This group of women is amazing, there’s so many talented and fast women, in the States, here in Aussie, everywhere. So, it's awesome for them to put on this event and showcase that. Hopefully we can keep getting it bigger and bigger every year.”