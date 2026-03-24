Lala Turner

“It went good. In the second moto I just salvaged my hand for the next moto because motos one and three count [towards the overall]. I got off to a good start and passed her quick and then was out there. Then the last two laps I stalled it because of lappers. I was stressing and I made it happen.”

Mayla Herrick

“It feels amazing. I had two really good starts and then of course my last starts got to be terrible but I fought my way back up to third in the moto and just did what I could for my team. I’m really proud of all my teammates and I can’t thank everybody enough. This is a really cool experience, I’m pretty pumped.”

Christina Denney, team manager

“It’s just awesome. I mean, you know kind of the feeling but until it happens it's such a good feeling. To know that it's done and the jitters are gone, it's up to the end no matter what. So, it's just so awesome come and be able to show not only what these girls can do but the rest of the field. It was such good racing, and the future of women’s motocross is here to stay.”

“It was a great weekend for the team. Personally, I would have liked to do a little bit better. But it was an improvement from last year and that’s all I could ask for honestly. It's awesome that we can take the first place home as a team, for Team USA. It's been such an honor to get to represent our country with these ladies. Last year was a heart break and I was thinking about it all year so to come back and have us all do it, it's just amazing.”