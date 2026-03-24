The following press release is from Midwest Vintage MX:

New Leadership Ushers in Exciting Era for Midwest Vintage MX in 2026

The 2026 season marks a major turning point for the Midwest’s premier vintage motocross series. Midwest Vintage MX proudly announces new ownership as longtime leader John “Woody” Graves steps down after fourteen years at the helm.

Under Woody’s guidance, Midwest Vintage MX grew into one of the most respected and competitive vintage racing series in the region. His dedication, vision, and tireless work helped build a strong community of racers and fans who share a passion for preserving the history and spirit of motocross.

Taking the reins is a seven-member committee made up of current racers who bring firsthand experience and deep commitment to the sport: Rich Crouthers, Tom and Karen Schweder, Jennifer Hogeven, Tommy O’Donnell, Jeff Garvin, and Dave Parker.

This leadership transition reflects a collaborative approach to the future of the series. With seven enthusiastic and invested members working together toward a shared vision, Midwest Vintage MX aims to build on its strong foundation while elevating the racing experience for competitors and spectators alike.

“Our goal is simple,” said the new ownership group. “Honor the legacy that Woody created, protect the heritage of vintage motocross, and turn things up a notch.”

The 2026 season promises renewed energy, expanded opportunities, and continued dedication to the racers who make Midwest Vintage MX a standout series in the heartland.

For more information, event schedules, and updates, visit www.midwestvintagemx.com or follow Midwest Vintage MX on social media.