Text and photos courtesy of Steve Hall

On March 21 and 22, teams from the United States of America, New Zealand, and the home team of Australia ventured back to Wonthaggi, some 80 miles south of Melbourne on the Bass Coast, to duke it out once again at the FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup. The event coincided with round one of the AusProMX Championship.

For the AMA Women's Motocross Team, last year's event saw smooth traveling and the fun of wildlife parks and beaches, but a mistake-riddled event ended in a last-race "every pass counts" scenario, with the Stars and Stripes just missing out on victory to home team Australia.

The 2026 event would be different; travel delays, missing luggage, missing suspension, and new start gate rules caused frustrating preparations leading into race weekend. Team USA turned this adversity around with a dominant victory, extending their lead after each race and filling the outright podium with Red, White, and Blue.