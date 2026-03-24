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FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup Written Recap

FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup Written Recap

March 24, 2026, 10:00am

Text and photos courtesy of Steve Hall

On March 21 and 22, teams from the United States of America, New Zealand, and the home team of Australia ventured back to Wonthaggi, some 80 miles south of Melbourne on the Bass Coast, to duke it out once again at the FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup. The event coincided with round one of the AusProMX Championship.

For the AMA Women's Motocross Team, last year's event saw smooth traveling and the fun of wildlife parks and beaches, but a mistake-riddled event ended in a last-race "every pass counts" scenario, with the Stars and Stripes just missing out on victory to home team Australia.

The 2026 event would be different; travel delays, missing luggage, missing suspension, and new start gate rules caused frustrating preparations leading into race weekend. Team USA turned this adversity around with a dominant victory, extending their lead after each race and filling the outright podium with Red, White, and Blue.

Steve Hall

Qualifying

Saturday’s qualifying saw Team USA captain Lachlan Turner put everyone on notice by being 1.5 seconds faster than her nearest rival, Team Australia captain Charli Cannon. The two were expected to be out front all weekend, after battling at this very event last year, as well as the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship last summer in the U.S. Raising plenty of eyebrows was the new addition to Team USA, 16-year-old Mayla Herrick, who qualified third on her Honda Racing Australia loaned machine, a sign of things to come. Most importantly, all four members of Team USA—Turner and Herrick joined by Jordan Jarvis and Jamie Astudillo were in the top seven.

Lachlan
Lachlan "Lala" Turner Steve Hall

Race 1

Saturday afternoon saw Turner take the lead early from Cannon and keep it all the way to the checkered flag, with "Lala" looking just perfect on her Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha. Disaster struck Team Australia and Cannon with a loose fuel line on her Honda Racing Australia machine, causing a last-lap DNF. Herrick showed qualifying was no fluke, running in third for most of the race until gaining second place with Cannon's misfortune. Aussie Kawasaki rider Taylah Mccutcheon finished third, while Team USA's Jordan Jarvis on her Yamaha Australia machine and Jamie Astudillo on her GasGas Australia machine finished fourth and fifth.

Mayla Herrick is a 16-year-old rookie this year in professional women's racing and already turning heads with her speed and skills.
Mayla Herrick is a 16-year-old rookie this year in professional women's racing and already turning heads with her speed and skills. Steve Hall

Race 2

Team USA went into Sunday morning with a handy points lead, and things only got better as Turner once again took the lead early, with Herrick in third, Jarvis and Astudillo in sixth and seventh. A great battle between Turner and Cannon ensued, with Cannon squeezing by Turner with an amazing pass right in front of my vantage point, entering the rollers. I got the shots, then picked my jaw up off the grass! After that, Turner played the long game, resting her taped-up hand, backing off, and taking second from Herrick, who was third, and Jarvis, who was fourth, with Astudillo in seventh. Cannon's win excited the Aussie fans and gave some hope for team success.

  • Turner and Cannon
    Turner and Cannon Steve Hall
  • Cannon vs Turner
    Cannon vs Turner Steve Hall
  • Cannon vs Turner
    Cannon vs Turner Steve Hall
  • Cannon vs Turner
    Cannon vs Turner Steve Hall

Race 3

This was a victory ride for the team and for Lala as she took the lead from Cannon with an aggressive lap one pass, building a nine-second lead before stalling behind a lapper with two laps to go, shrinking her lead to nothing. She had to then fight off Cannon to take the win and the overall. Herrick came home in third to claim second overall, with Jarvis in fourth for third overall. We needed the Red, White, and Blue confetti for the all-American podium! Astudillo was solid again, bringing home another seventh for sixth overall. Podium celebrations were a blast; this old Aussie was really happy for the team. I've gotten to know the riders and their families a little, and they are not only great competitors but great people.

It would be remiss of me to end this recap without mentioning the tireless work of Chris and Christina Denney, such assets to the team and to the promotion of WMX. It's in good hands.

Final results

1st overall: USA 35
2nd overall: AUS 65
3rd overall: NZL 103

  • Team USA
    Team USA Steve Hall
  • Team USA
    Team USA Steve Hall
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