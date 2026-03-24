As far as the Ferry penalty goes, this is what the team release said:

Ferry’s Improved Performance Met by Controversial Penalty

Evan Ferry showed improved speed once again in Birmingham, qualifying well in a stacked and combined 250 class for the first East/West Showdown of the season. His heat race, which features the same cast as a normal East region main event, was where he shined the most. Running inside the top ten throughout the majority of the race, until he was passed for the final transfer position. After this, Ferry did everything in his power to regain the position, ultimately placing an aggressive pass on Pierce Brown that culminated with both riders on the ground. While the results is not what the team and Ferry had hoped for, the marked improvement up until that point is what the basis of the next round will be built upon.

As for the penalty associated with Evan’s move, the team disagrees whole heartedly with the decision as there is no meaningful diﬀerence between the attempted pass compared to what we see on a near weekly basis. Secondly, the team wasn’t informed of penalty against Ferry and was discovered via social media as friends and fans sent it to the team. Overall, a disappointing end to an otherwise bright evening when it comes to the #751.

Evan Ferry: “I had a really good day overall, qualifying first in my group and showed strong speed all day. I got oﬀ to a good start in the heat and had a solid race going. Obviously, everyone has seen the video or the report about me being fined for aggressive riding. I’m still wrapping my head around the whole situation. Could I have executed the pass better? Yes. But I felt like I did everything I could and left it all out on the track. I’m really happy with the bike and the progress we’ve been making, and I can’t wait to keep showing it. See everyone in Detroit.”

Gary Schlentz (Team Manager): “East/West Showdowns are easily the most stressful races of the year for a team in our position. However, Evan and Cullin took a lot of that stress off the team with strong qualifying times, putting us in a position to have both of our Honda CRF250Rs in the main event. From there, though, the night went a bit sideways. Ferry gave it everything he had in the heat race, and while we were disappointed in the outcome of his move on Brown for the final transfer spot, we’re even more frustrated with the lack of communication and clarity from the AMA. Finding out about the penalty through social media wasn’t ideal, and neither was the explanation that followed. As for Park, we’re hoping for the best news, but no matter what, the team has his back. Once we know more about his condition, we’ll make further plans.”