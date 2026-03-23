Watch: Birmingham SX Video Highlights
March 23, 2026, 9:35am
Round ten of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Birmingham SX as Cole Davies (Yamaha) was credited with the 250SX East/West Showdown win after a one-position penalty to Haiden Deegan. In 450SX, Hunter Lawrence (Honda) took the main event win.
There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.
250SX
Supercross
Birmingham - 250SX ShowdownMarch 21, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|16:50.913
|3.643
|52.610
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|16:47.270
|52.604
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|16:51.703
|0.791
|53.113
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|16:52.193
|0.490
|53.020
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|16:58.222
|6.030
|53.188
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
450SX
Supercross
Birmingham - 450SXMarch 21, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:43.054
|51.783
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Ken Roczen
|21:45.445
|2.391
|51.275
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Eli Tomac
|22:18.842
|33.397
|52.396
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Justin Cooper
|22:25.912
|7.071
|53.058
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|22:27.871
|1.959
|53.274
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition