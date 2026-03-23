The tenth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. As we know, Cole Davies has been credited with the 250SX East/West Showdown win after a penalty to Haiden Deegan. Seth Hammaker rounded out the overall podium. The Yamaha teammates Deegan (250SX West) and Davies (250SX East) continue to lead their respective championships.

In 450SX, Hunter Lawrence earned his third career race win (in the last four races) as Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac rounded out the podium. Lawrence continues to lead the championship standings.

Hear from all six 250SX and 450SX podium finishers, as well as SMX Next main event winner Vincent Wey. And below, watch our best of the post-race scrum video, with the best quotes from each rider in under eight total minutes.

Watch the best quotes from each rider, then read them below.