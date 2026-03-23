Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 10 (of 17) - Birmingham SX in Birmingham, Alabama
Note: Haiden Deegan won the race but received a one-position penalty, which means the showdown race win is now credited to Cole Davies.
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|16:50.913
|3.643
|52.610
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|16:47.270
|52.604
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|16:51.703
|0.791
|53.113
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|16:52.193
|0.490
|53.020
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|16:58.222
|6.030
|53.188
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|6
|Daxton Bennick
|17:01.886
|3.664
|53.610
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|7
|Max Anstie
|17:09.136
|7.251
|53.464
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Max Vohland
|17:12.010
|2.874
|54.001
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Coty Schock
|17:17.321
|5.312
|54.403
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Nate Thrasher
|17:18.331
|1.010
|54.371
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross
Birmingham - 450SX Main EventMarch 21, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:43.054
|51.783
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Ken Roczen
|21:45.445
|2.391
|51.275
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Eli Tomac
|22:18.842
|33.397
|52.396
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Justin Cooper
|22:25.912
|7.071
|53.058
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|22:27.871
|1.959
|53.274
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|6
|Cooper Webb
|22:30.606
|2.736
|52.975
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Jorge Prado
|22:31.153
|0.547
|52.565
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|8
|Colt Nichols
|21:48.273
|1 Lap
|53.204
|Muskogee, OK
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|9
|Jordon Smith
|21:59.549
|5.447
|53.670
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 450-X
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|21:54.102
|5.830
|53.015
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Vincent Wey
|9:00.885
|54.958
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Kade Johnson
|9:05.921
|5.035
|54.472
|Hideaway, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Ryder Malinoski
|9:08.520
|2.599
|54.604
|Wyoming, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jeremy Fappani
|9:13.393
|4.874
|55.284
|Scottsdale, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Deacon Denno
|9:14.499
|1.107
|55.840
|Fort Worth, TX
|Triumph TF 250-X
|6
|Landon Gibson
|9:17.823
|3.324
|56.451
|Peachtree City, GA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|7
|Cole Timboe
|9:20.149
|2.327
|56.372
|Calimesa, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Gavin Betts
|9:23.608
|3.459
|57.212
|Clifton Park
|Kawasaki KX250
|9
|Aden Keefer
|9:25.840
|2.233
|57.250
|California
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|McKayden Fitch
|9:28.859
|3.020
|56.539
|Elbert, CO
|Yamaha YZ250F
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|89
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|83
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|80
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|71
|5
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|63
|6
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|59
|7
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|54
|8
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|50
|9
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|40
|10
|Caden Dudney
|Des Moines, IA
|34
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|165
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|124
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|117
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|110
|5
|
Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|107
|6
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|106
|7
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|97
|8
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|84
|9
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|70
|10
|Joshua Varize
|Perris, CA
|62
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|221
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|212
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|190
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|187
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|158
|6
|
Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|125
|7
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|122
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|107
|9
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|104
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|99
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 2 (of 19) - MXGP of Andalucia in Spain
MXGP
MXGP
MXGP of Andalucia (Spain) - MXGPMarch 22, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|2 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Tim Gajser
|6 - 3
|Yamaha
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|4 - 6
|Yamaha
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|7 - 4
|KTM
|6
|Tom Vialle
|5 - 7
|Honda
|7
|Kay de Wolf
|10 - 8
|Husqvarna
|8
|Romain Febvre
|3 - 24
|Kawasaki
|9
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|18 - 5
|Ducati
|10
|Alberto Forato
|13 - 10
|Fantic
MX2
MXGP
MXGP of Andalucia (Spain) - MX2March 22, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Camden McLellan
|2 - 1
|Triumph
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|3 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Sacha Coenen
|7 - 2
|KTM
|4
|Mathis Valin
|4 - 6
|Kawasaki
|5
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|5 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Valerio Lata
|8 - 4
|Honda
|7
|Liam Everts
|6 - 7
|Husqvarna
|8
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|9 - 8
|Yamaha
|9
|Guillem Farres
|1 - 23
|Triumph
|10
|Kay Karssemakers
|10 - 9
|Kawasaki
Championship Standings
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|102
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|94
|3
|Tom Vialle
|89
|4
|Romain Febvre
|75
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|75
|6
|Tim Gajser
|74
|7
|Andrea Adamo
|69
|8
|Ruben Fernandez
|51
|9
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|49
|10
|Pauls Jonass
|40
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Camden McLellan
|99
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|97
|3
|Guillem Farres
|80
|4
|Sacha Coenen
|78
|5
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|76
|6
|Mathis Valin
|76
|7
|Liam Everts
|74
|8
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|57
|9
|Valerio Lata
|48
|10
|Jens Walvoort
|40
2026 US Sprint Enduro Series
Round 3 (of 7) - Rodgers Farm Sprint Enduro in Ninety Six, South Carolina
Overall Results
1. Cody Barnes (Bet)
2. Toby Cleveland (Hsq)
3. Grant Davis (KTM)
4. Cooper Jones (KTM)
5. Gavin Simon (Hsq)
6. Brody Johnson (Hsq)
7. Cole Whitmer (GG)
8. Colton Shields (Hsq)
9. Will Sievenpiper (Kaw)
10. Brayden Baisley (Yam)
Championship Standings
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Through Round 3 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|63
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|50
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|48
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|46
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|45
|6
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|42
|7
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|36
|8
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|34
|9
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|30
|10
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|25
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|72
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|64
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|63
|4
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|48
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|45
|6
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|42
|7
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|31
|8
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|28
|9
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|26
|10
|Jack Edmondson
|Waynesburg, PA
|21
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|76
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|76
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|70
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|46
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|44
|6
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|41
|7
|Shelby Turner
|Barons, AB
|32
|8
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|31
|9
|Ellie L Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|29
|10
|Emma Smith
|Donalds, SC
|26
SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 4 (of 7)
Championship Standings
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles