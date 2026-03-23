The second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) took place over the weekend. While we already posted the post-race write up from the series and an interview from Geoff Myer with Lucas Coenen (check those out below if you missed them), we also typed out some highlights from the post-race press conference with the six podium finishers.
Read the best post-race thoughts from Lucas and Sacha Coenen, Jeffrey Herlings, Tim Gajser, Camden McLellan, and Simon Längenfelder from round two.
MXGP
1st Lucas Coenen
“I mean, overall, I don't know, the track quite suited me. I just took some good lines and a good flow also with the starts help, but I think I got every time second, so that was good. And I made a quick pass and then just, went out there and I'm just doing my own thing, and I could manage to win three motos. That was a perfect weekend where everything clicked.”
Lucas Coenen on blisters on hand:
“No, I mean, of course, those tracks are brutal. So, yeah, after the first one I was already completely red in my hand, and I was thinking like, ‘Oh, I hope it's not gonna pop in the beginning,’ but I hit the triple there and a bit short and popped open and it was quite painful. But you know with adrenaline you don't really feel it, so I mean, it's worth a win.”
Lucas Coenen on first red plate:
“I mean, that's the first one I’ve owned since I started in 125, so it feels quite amazing. But I mean, it's still the beginning of the season, so we gotta be consistent every time there and just be up front.”
2nd Jeffrey Herlings
“It's going to be an exciting racing season, I think. And the youth is coming up. I mean also Lucas, Kay like those young guns…me, Tim [Gajser], Romain [Febvre] we're like older already. But least I keep charging and, yeah, super motivated, still hungry. And, yeah, don't like to get my ass kicked, so I hope to be a bit closer again next time.”
Herlings on Lucas Coenen:
“It's gonna be fair play to him, man. He was good today, he was fast. …He was the best of all of us this weekend. I was in Argentina, and now, maybe another guy again in Switzerland, so we just, see race to race.”
Herlings on where the Honda needs to improve:
“I think on the sand. Straight from day one, I felt like, yeah, the bike could maybe potentially a little bit improve on the sand a bit more. It's mainly built for a hardpack track, that's how I felt like it. Luckily, about 15 races are on hardback, so that's quite good. So, from day one we had to search for something. I think our setup is good. It's really good. But yeah, also Lucas's setup is good, and I know what kind of stuff they're riding with because I used to ride with it for almost 17 years. So, I know what we have to work on, but things take a bit of time and obviously we didn't have much time. But already we're in a good spot and like I said, even if you would have put me today on a KTM, we'd probably have had the same result [today], so it wouldn't have changed the result.”
3rd Tim Gajser
“First moto was not the best, but we did some big changes, you know, we are still testing some things in the race conditions. But I felt way better second moto. The starts definitely were not helping, you know, both motos I was outside of top 10. But yeah, second moto, make many passes…I could push a little bit more and attack the track. So, yeah, pretty happy to finish on the podium. I feel like we did a good steps [sic] in the right direction and hopefully we can continue like that.”
Gajser on continue to improve:
“I think there is still many, many, places on which we have to work on it. Definitely we're gonna work on it and try to improve.”
MXGP of Andalucia (Spain) - MXGPMarch 22, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|2 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Tim Gajser
|6 - 3
|Yamaha
MX2
1st Camden McLellan
“Yeah, obviously it feels really good, red plate is then just an added bonus. But yeah, special weekend for me, it's been a long time coming, obviously, like I said to Lisa, since the race went in Arco, this is what I've been chasing. So, long time coming, but, you know, that makes it all the more sweet, so, yeah, I'm happy.”
McLellan on winning a moto while getting the overall win:
“Yeah, I was thinking about it, because Guillem won the first motor and then I was like, 2-2 for sure can get you an overall, but I really didn't want my first overall to be without a race win. So, yeah, it was sweet, it was good.”
2nd Simon Laengenfelder
“Yeah, I was feeling good but not perfect. Yeah, to win, against, Cam, yeah, was no chance today. He was stronger, faster, and yeah, I wasn't really taking any risk. I did my race. I tried to get in a good rhythm and yeah, ride it till the end. So, 3-3 is, is not too bad, some good championship points anyway.”
Laengenfelder on winning last year helping this weekend:
“For sure, every point counts. I think, still we're a really competitive MX2 class, so it won't be easy and every point counts, 100 percent, so. I always try to do my best, but sometimes you need to accept the situation.”
Laengenfelder on outside expectations:
“To be honest, I don't really care what other people expect about me. Yeah, because I am the guy doing it, they are not. They're always smarter, they know more, they think they can do it better, but they can’t.”
3rd Sacha Coenen
“Yeah, I don't know, I had a lot of arm pump first moto since the first lap, and I didn't feel good at all. And, yeah, I made a mistake in, I don't know which lap but went off and couldn't get on my bike cause everyone was going close to me. So, yeah, I get back and didn't have a really good flow, let's say, to get back to top five or top four. And yeah, I just finished that and took another good start, let's say, and just led all the race and like I said, in the waves that it was difficult for me because I'm quite small, so I couldn't push a lot on the bike and I made a mistake coming in, so I just finished second. Was, not my best weekend, but, yeah, it's positive.”
Sacha Coenen on what he takes away from weekend:
“I need to be more consistent for sure and, try to do less mistakes in the races.”
MXGP of Andalucia (Spain) - MX2March 22, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Camden McLellan
|2 - 1
|Triumph
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|3 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Sacha Coenen
|7 - 2
|KTM
Watch the full race highlights below.