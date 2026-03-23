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Another Triumph Milestone: Smith Lands First 450SX Top Ten Finish in Birmingham

March 23, 2026, 6:00pm
Another Triumph Milestone: Smith Lands First 450SX Top Ten Finish in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jordon Smith has landed another milestone for the Triumph Racing team. The long-time pro racer but rookie in 450SX, landed his—and the Triumph brand’s –first 450SX top ten finish at the Birmingham SX. Smith came through tenth in the 450SX main event but was credited with ninth after a one-position penalty to Garrett Marchbanks

Smith finished eighth in the third and final sprint race at the Indianapolis SX but finished 11th overall. The North Carolina native has continued to work back up to speed after joining the series at round seven following off-season shoulder surgery. His finishes in his first four races of the season are: 19.17, 11, and 9.

Smith, who also earned the Triumph brand's first 250SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross win last year at the Glendale SX, said the following in the post-race release:

"We took another step in the right direction tonight. We have got better each week across the last four races, so we will try to maintain that momentum. I was much more in the mix in the main event and that's a positive to take into this week's work."

Jeremy Coker, General Manager, Triumph Racing America, said:

“Jordon had a great day and secured our first top ten in the 450SX class, which is a great step forward for us as a team, Triumph and also Jordon."

Smith posted on Instagram:

"First top 10 in the 450 class for me and the team. We are making strides in the right direction and just need to keep pushing.
See you guys in Detroit 🤘🏼"

Supercross

Birmingham - 450SX Main Event

March 21, 2026
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:43.054 51.783 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:45.445 2.391 51.275 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 22:18.842 33.397 52.396 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 22:25.912 7.071 53.058 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 22:27.871 1.959 53.274 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
6 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 22:30.606 2.736 52.975 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 22:31.153 0.547 52.565 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
8 Colt Nichols Colt Nichols 21:48.273 1 Lap 53.204 Muskogee, OK United States Suzuki RM-Z450
9 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 21:59.549 5.447 53.670 Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 450-X
10 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 21:54.102 5.830 53.015 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
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