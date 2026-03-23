Another Triumph Milestone: Smith Lands First 450SX Top Ten Finish in Birmingham

Jordon Smith has landed another milestone for the Triumph Racing team. The long-time pro racer but rookie in 450SX, landed his—and the Triumph brand’s –first 450SX top ten finish at the Birmingham SX. Smith came through tenth in the 450SX main event but was credited with ninth after a one-position penalty to Garrett Marchbanks.

Smith finished eighth in the third and final sprint race at the Indianapolis SX but finished 11th overall. The North Carolina native has continued to work back up to speed after joining the series at round seven following off-season shoulder surgery. His finishes in his first four races of the season are: 19.17, 11, and 9.

Smith, who also earned the Triumph brand's first 250SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross win last year at the Glendale SX, said the following in the post-race release:

"We took another step in the right direction tonight. We have got better each week across the last four races, so we will try to maintain that momentum. I was much more in the mix in the main event and that's a positive to take into this week's work."

Jeremy Coker, General Manager, Triumph Racing America, said: