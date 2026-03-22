250SX

The 250SMX Class came into Birmingham with heightened tension as the first East/West Showdown of the 2026 season brought together the best of both the Western and Eastern Divisional Championships. The 15 Minute + 1 Lap Main Event began with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen alongside Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies, the Eastern Divisional points leader. Kitchen edged out the young New Zealander for the holeshot and the pair then defined the first half of the race by trading for the lead three times before Davies appeared to assert his control of the Main Event with just over seven minutes remaining.

The battle behind the lead duo was exceptional as well between Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker, and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan, the Western Divisional points leader and reigning champion who started well back of his rivals in 10th place. Shimoda compiled an impressive march to the front that saw him pass Kitchen for second and challenge Davies for the lead late in the race. Deegan, meanwhile, mounted a charge of his own that carried him by both Hammaker and Kitchen into third to establish a three-rider fight for the win. Shimoda came up short on several attempts to pass Davies for the lead in the waning minutes, which played into Deegan’s hands. The Yamaha rider made the move on Shimoda for second and moments later surged past his teammate to grab the lead with about a minute left on the race clock.

Deegan sprinted away in the closing laps to take an impressive come-from-behind victory. Davies battled back from a last lap pass by Shimoda to finish second, 3.6 seconds behind Deegan, while Hammaker took advantage of a miscue by Shimoda with two turns remaining to steal third. Kitchen rounded out the top five.

Following the conclusion of the race, AMA officials reviewed a moment during the Main Event that saw Deegan make an illegal lane shift through a split-lane section of the racetrack that required riders to commit to a single lane. As a result, Deegan was penalized one position for cutting the track, which ultimately gave the win to Davies.

With the penalty and subsequent win, Davies now leads the Eastern Divisional Championship by six points over Hammaker, with Shimoda nine points behind in third. In the Western Divisional Championship, Deegan’s healthy lead in the standings sits at 42 points over his teammate Max Anstie, who finished seventh, with Kitchen 47 points out of the lead in third.

Cole Davies – 1st Place – 250SMX Class East/West Showdown*

“Looking at the positives, I [gained] points tonight, but I’m not exactly happy with that. I rode terrible, to be honest. I was just overriding. We still made [gains] in points so I’m happy with that, but I’m not happy with my riding. It is what it is and we’re on to the next round.”

Haiden Deegan – 2nd Place – 250SMX Class East/West Showdown*

“I heard a lot of things coming in here making it seem like the battle for the win would be close. I came out here to whoop everyone’s butt for these Alabama fans. That was a good time [coming from 10th to first]. I sent it for sure.”

Seth Hammaker – 3rd Place – 250SMX Class East/West Showdown