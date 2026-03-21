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Weege Show: Birmingham Showdown Preview with Shimoda, Davies, Swoll, Anstie and More

March 21, 2026, 8:40am
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jason Weigandt walks and talks on press day for Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Birmingham, Alabama. As the first East West Showdown of the year in the 250 Class, the field is deep. Plus the 450 standings are close, too! Jason Weigandt walks and talks to preview it all and talks to some of the contenders. Presented by the Honda CRF450R and CRF250R. The Art of Winning! Check out Jo Shimoda and Hunter Lawrence in action on the bikes this weekend.

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