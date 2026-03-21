Pierce Brown Suffers DNF at East/West Showdown, Huge Blow to Championship Hopes

It was a tough night for 250SX East Division Championship hopeful Pierce Brown. Brown entered the night as one of the four 250SX East Division riders without two points of one another. Cole Davies led Seth Hammaker by one point and Brown and Jo Shimoda by just two points in a very tight championship battle.

First, the Arlington SX race winner was 15th off the start of the 250SX East heat race. He had to charge forward if he wanted to qualify directly from the stacked heat race. He was up to ninth place, the final transfer position with a pass on Evan Ferry before they took the white flag. Ferry retaliated in the following turn, taking them both down and forcing them both to the LCQ.

In the LCQ, Brown finished second behind his rookie teammate Caden Dudney, qualifying into the main event. Ferry finished 16th in the LCQ and did not qualify for the main event. Later in the evening, Ferry was penalized for his move: a fine, two license points, and five championship points, actually taking his season total to negative two.