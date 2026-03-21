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Live and Written Updates From Birmingham Supercross

Live and Written Updates From Birmingham Supercross

March 21, 2026, 9:30am
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.

Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

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Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Our tenth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross brings the first 250 East/West Showdown of the season. It's almost a guarantee the racing action will be as hot as the weather which will be 85 and sunny in the open-air stadium.

In 250 West, Haiden Deegan has a 35-point lead over Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Max Anstie, who is recovering from an appendectomy he had after the last time the West raced in Seattle. The third Star teammate Michael Mosiman is technically still tied for third as of right now, but he will be out with a dislocated elbow suffered earlier in the week. That should give Ryder DiFrancesco sole possession of third in points, but Levi Kitchen is lurking.

In 250 East, the points are much tighter. Cole Davies has one point over Seth Hammaker who has one point over both Pierce Brown and Jo Shimoda. Two points separate four guys. With both the East and West divisions lining up for the main event, these points will most definitely look different by the end of the night. So, the big question is, East or West? Who will come out on top at the end of the night?

In 450SX, Hunter Lawrence still holds the red plate by four points over Eli Tomac. No one else has won besides these two riders for the last four rounds, and they are starting to pull away in points. Cooper Webb trails behind them by 25 points.

SMX Next also has their final qualifying round of the season today. Watch out for the heavy hitters like A2 winner Kayden Minear, Daytona winner Deacon Denno, Landen Gordon, Kade Johnson, Ryder Malinoski, Vincent Wey, and more.

Track walk starts at 10 a.m. local time (Central time) and bikes will be on track at 11:30 p.m. local time first with SMX Next, then with the first 250SX sessions, then the 450SX groups.

Check out today's full schedule (times local to Birmingham, Alabama in Central time zone).

SupercrossLIVE

They’re Back

Birmingham marks the return of two riders who are joining the series for the first time in 2026 as fill-in riders. Nick Romano will be filling in at Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki for the injured Drew Adams. And Justin Bogle who has not raced Monster Energy Supercross since 2022 will be on a Twisted Tea Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance in the 450 class.

  • Justin Bogle
    Justin Bogle Align Media
  • Nick Romano
    Nick Romano Align Media



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