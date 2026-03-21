Update: Wil Hahn Interview during SMX Post-Race Show

Will Christien, from the TV broadcast crew, caught up with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Wil Hahn outside of the AMA truck. Hahn said he had yet to see the footage as the review process is currently underway. Here is the interview by Christien.

Christien: “For you on the 250, congratulations on going first and second, but that first and second got flip flopped for you not long ago there. So, you're dealing with, yes, celebrating your two riders doing so well today, but obviously now after the penalty on Haiden, it's complicated your day a little bit. So, kind of talk me through how that's all gone and what your position is on it.”

Hahn: “Oh, for sure, for us to be at the Yamaha home race for us and everybody's here, I mean, either way it's a great result for us, right? So, it's just a real shame for Haiden. He's worked really hard. He's on a really big win streak right now and a record and like all that stuff's really positive. Obviously, for the team side of things and for Yamaha and for all of us it's great no matter what, but we're still gonna review some footage here. I still wanna see it, so I haven't got a chance to review it and, but it is what it is, it's racing, right?”