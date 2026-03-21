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FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup 2026 Team USA Preview: Astudillo, Jarvis, Herrick, and Turner

March 21, 2026, 7:55am

The 2026 FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup will take place on Sunday morning in Australia (Saturday night here in the United States).

The Women of Team USA return to Australia led by none other than 2025 WMX champ Lachlan Turner along with returning teammates Jordan Jarvis and Jamie Astudillo and joining the team is Mayla Herrick, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the amateur racing ranks. As a member of Team Dunlop Elite, Herrick has captured championships at AMA major events like the Motoplayground Race at Ponca City MX and Spring A Ding Ding.

The opening FIM Oceania battle will be held on Saturday afternoon, followed by the standalone moto on Sunday morning – and then the high-stakes finale at midday on Sunday.

Both Sunday motos will be live streamed on www.auspromx.com.au and the ProMX Facebook page, and also via FIM-moto.tv for international viewers.

How to watch the race this weekend.

Image and videos courtesy of: Steve Hall
Edit: Rob Filebark

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