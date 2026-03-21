Race For Third

With the points race so close up front for 450SX, Cooper Webb has officially dropped 25 points back of Hunter Lawrence. But Ken Roczen is only three points behind Webb making it a tight race for third. Now we know never to count these two out, and they surely are capable of winning more races this year, but it would take some luck on their side to get back into this championship fight. -Whitmore

Time



Speaking of luck, all Justin Cooper needs is a little bit of it on his side for him to nab his first ever 450SX win. He won the second race in Indy and had to pass Eli Tomac to do so. If the whoops turn into jumpers in Birmingham, could it be his night to get it done, or at least get back on the box? -Whitmore

Next

After taking a week off, supercross is rewarding fans by making Birmingham not only a 250 East/West Showdown but also an SMX Next event. This race will be the final qualifier before the finale in Philadelphia. Check out some of the favorites like Landen Gordon, Kayden Minear, Kade Johnson, Deacon Denno, and Vincent Wey. -Whitmore

Watch our roundtable SMX Next Daytona recap and Birmingham preview video below.