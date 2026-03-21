The Showdown
Birmingham will be the first 250SX East/West Showdown of the season. If you’re not familiar with this race, it’s a format in which both the East and West Divisions both race, putting all the 250SX talent on the track together. With so many more fast guys on the line, a Showdown can serve as a chance to make up, or lose, a large number of points, and small mistakes can prove extra costly in such a stacked race. We’ll see who benefits and who suffers because of it on Saturday. -Aaron Hansel
Tight Squeeze
The points in the 250SX East Division are incredibly tight right now! Cole Davies holds the lead by a single point over Seth Hammaker, and one point back of Hammaker are Pierce Brown and Jo Shimoda, who are tied for third! A win in Birmingham for any of these riders equates to the points lead, and it’s very possible that either Brown or Shimoda could end up tied with Davies for the lead. Add in the West Division riders for the showdown and the stage is set for a seriously wild night of 250SX racing! -Hansel
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|64
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|63
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|62
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|62
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|55
250SX West Points
In the 250SX West Division the point standings aren’t quite as tight (Haiden Deegan leads by 35 points), although there are a couple things to keep track of. Max Anstie, who underwent an appendectomy in February, holds second, just a single point ahead of Michal Mosiman and Ryder DiFrancesco. Mosiman is no longer a factor because he’s out for the season with injuries sustained while practicing for Birmingham, so that leaves Anstie and DiFrancesco to fight over second, with Levi Kitchen lurking just six points behind DiFrancesco. What will these standings look like after Birmingham? -Hansel
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|143
|2
|
Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|108
|3
|
Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|107
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|107
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|100
Bogle’s Back
With Jason Anderson off the bike, Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance needed a fill in rider. Enter former HEP Motorsports rider, Justin Bogle. It's been a while since Bogle has raced AMA Supercross, with his last race being Salt Lake City in 2022, which was almost four years ago! He hasn't been off the bike that whole time, however. He's Colt Nichols' trainer and has been riding a stock bike whenever Nichols rides, so he's not just coming off the couch. He's got four days on the race bike, how will he perform on it when the gate drops in Birmingham? -Hansel
Hanging On
Try as he might, Eli Tomac has been unable to wrench the red plate from Hunter Lawrence’s grip. Twice has Tomac trailed Lawrence by just a single point, only to see Lawrence win and stretch it back out to four points. Now, coming into Birmingham, Tomac trails Lawrence by four points yet again. A win for Tomac not only keeps his championship healthy, it prevents Lawrence from widening the gap as the season starts closing in on its final stretches. Who will emerge in a better spot after Birmingham? -Hansel
Ready to Rip
Jorge Prado missed Seattle, Arlington, and Daytona after hurting his shoulder during qualifying in Seattle, but he returned for Indianapolis, where he scored sixth in the Triple Crown format on a very treacherous track. When he lines up this weekend it will have been two weeks since the last gate drop, so his shoulder should be even more rested than it was when he raced Indianapolis. Can he get back on the podium? -Hansel
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Seeing Green
Nick Romano, who has not raced since Birmingham 2025 (the only race he did before going out with injury), is back as a fill in rider for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, filling in for Drew Adams who is out with a broken thumb. Romano said he had some offers for privateer rides earlier in the season but was holding out for a chance on a factory team. How will things go for him this weekend? -Sarah Whitmore
Race For Third
With the points race so close up front for 450SX, Cooper Webb has officially dropped 25 points back of Hunter Lawrence. But Ken Roczen is only three points behind Webb making it a tight race for third. Now we know never to count these two out, and they surely are capable of winning more races this year, but it would take some luck on their side to get back into this championship fight. -Whitmore
Time
Speaking of luck, all Justin Cooper needs is a little bit of it on his side for him to nab his first ever 450SX win. He won the second race in Indy and had to pass Eli Tomac to do so. If the whoops turn into jumpers in Birmingham, could it be his night to get it done, or at least get back on the box? -Whitmore
Next
After taking a week off, supercross is rewarding fans by making Birmingham not only a 250 East/West Showdown but also an SMX Next event. This race will be the final qualifier before the finale in Philadelphia. Check out some of the favorites like Landen Gordon, Kayden Minear, Kade Johnson, Deacon Denno, and Vincent Wey. -Whitmore
Watch our roundtable SMX Next Daytona recap and Birmingham preview video below.