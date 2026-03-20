Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 21
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Coty Schock
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Andalucia
Sun Mar 22
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 28
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sun Mar 29
News
Full Schedule

Video: Birmingham Supercross Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage

March 20, 2026, 4:55pm
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

6D Helmets presents your First Look at Protective Stadium for the Birmingham Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round ten of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. This is also the first of three 250SX East/West Showdowns this season, so we got both 250SX East and West riders at press day today.

Featured riders include: Seth Hammaker, Levi Kitchen, Haiden Deegan, Jo Shimoda, Nick Romano, Ryder DiFrancesco, Daxton Bennick, Cole Davies, and Jalek Swoll.

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

  • Supercross

    Birmingham

     SMX Next
    Saturday, March 21
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 21 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 21 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 21 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      March 22 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Birmingham Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
May 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted