Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Over the last week or two, I've seen endless ideas on how to address the lapper issue as well. This is nothing new, for sure, but I did notice that the folks at We Went Fast compared the approach that other disciplines employ. I did some math to see what the difference would show if the lap time percentage idea was applied to SMX.

I chose Arlington as the event because the track was tricky, and we also did 21 minutes (Daytona is always a misnomer to draw conclusions from, and Indy was a Triple Crown).

Eli Tomac was the fastest qualifier at 47.688.

Mitchell Harrison was 20th with a 50.424 (also the highest lapper per the WWF article). Kevin Moranz was 21st with a 50.825 (often in lapping situations) and interviewed by Weege.

That gives us a differential of 2.736 seconds from first to 20th, or 5.7 percent if wanting to compare to other sports metrics. So, this would fit into the 107 percent idea for F1.

Now this is where I wanted to really see the difference and what I believe to be the crux. Watch what happens when fatigue is factored into this:

I took the winner's lap times over the second half of their individual main event. Again, using Arlington, the winner was Hunter Lawrence. This also factors in the lap Hunter rolled the finish line, adding over a full second to his lap. He did 26 laps, Harrison did 25, and Moranz did 24, so I only used the second half of each of their races, respectively.

Hunter's average lap from 14-26 (13 laps) was 50.467 (remember, this is including a 51-second lap when he rolled on the red cross lap).

Harrison's average lap from 13-25 was 55.216.

Moranz's average lap from 12-24 was 55.537.

Now, you probably see where I'm going. Even with rolling the finish line, that percentage gap jumps to 9.4 percent for Harrison, and Moranz jumps to 10 percent. Removing the finish line debacle, and this is even higher for both, around 10 percent for both being the point.

So, given this, I would say the issue at hand is not so much pure performance or skill; it's in the ability to sustain this level of performance. Fatigue is the key variable here. The time difference doubles in the second half of the race, which creates a much bigger issue as leaders are circulating 10 percent faster around the racetrack. Utilizing a qualifying lap won't address the large performance gap once fatigue sets in. Riders get lapped late in the race when the situation is at its worst. Leaders arrive quicker than expected, and fatigued riders are less able to both physically and mentally manage a tenuous situation.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki needed a fill-in rider after Drew Adams injured his thumb at Daytona, so they reached out to former Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider Nick Romano. The New Yorker took the call and will now line up this weekend on the #141 Kawasaki KX250 in Birmingham tomorrow.

Romano posted on his Instagram:

"Six months ago I didn't even own a dirt bike, and for the first time in my life, I didn't know if I wanted to keep continuing on this journey or not, but the man up above told me we weren't done yet. So I sacked up, bought my own bike, and kept at it. There was some dark days along the way, but a couple of things I learned from that time was patience and hard work are key parts of life. Kids, put your mind on something and don't let anything stop you.”

He thanked Pro Circuit team owner Mitch Payton for believing in him and giving him an opportunity when no one else did.

"Ten years later I'm back home and on my dream bike," added Romano. "The team and I have had a great week and a half putting in the work, and man, it feels good to say we're going racing. LET'S GET IT."

Romano has had a rough go of it since turning pro in 2022, as injuries have robbed him every year. Mitch Kendra took a look back at Romano’s past few years for this report.