The tenth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, March 21, as Protective Stadium hosts the Birmingham Supercross. This will be the first of three 250SX East/West Showdowns of the '26 season (fourth round for 250SX East and round seven for 250SX West).
Check out how to watch the Birmingham SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Birmingham for Saturday.
What you need to know the most for the Birmingham SX: the heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock, starting off with the heat races. On Sunday, an encore presentation of the night show will broadcast on NBC starting at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Birmingham also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round two MXGP of Andalucia in Spain. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the delayed broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off this weekend but will be back with the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC next weekend on March 28 and 29.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
BirminghamSMX Next
Saturday, March 21
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of Andalucia (Spain)EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, March 22
- Studio ShowLiveMarch 21 - 6:00 AM
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveMarch 21 - 8:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveMarch 21 - 9:10 AM
- EMX125 Race 1LiveMarch 21 - 9:55 AM
- EMX250 Race 1LiveMarch 21 - 10:40 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveMarch 21 - 11:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveMarch 21 - 12:25 PM
- EMX125 Race 2LiveMarch 22 - 3:35 AM
- EMX250 Race 2LiveMarch 22 - 5:25 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveMarch 22 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveMarch 22 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveMarch 22 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveMarch 22 - 11:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2March 22 - 3:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2March 22 - 3:00 PM
-
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
Birmingham250SX East/West Showdown
SMX Next
Saturday, March 21
Local Time () Track Time (CDT) Thursday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration 12:30pm – 3:30pm 12:30pm – 3:30pm Sound Testing 1:00pm – 4:00pm 1:00pm – 4:00pm Technical inspection 8:00am – 11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours Saturday 8:00am – 6:00pm 8:00am – 6:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm AMA Registration 10:00am – 10:30am 10:00am – 10:30am Rider Track Walk 10:30am – 10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium) 10:45am – 11:00am 10:45am – 11:00am Chapel Service (Podium) 7:30am 7:30am Working Paddock Hours 10:00am 10:00am Saturday Autogate Closes 12:00pm – 3:30pm 12:00pm – 3:30pm Race Day Live 11:00am 11:00am FanFest/Doors Open 5:00pm 5:00pm FanFest Close 11:34am – 11:42am 11:34am – 11:42am SMX Next Free Practice 11:47am – 11:59am 11:47am – 11:59am 250 Overflow Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:04pm – 12:16pm 12:04pm – 12:16pm 250 East Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:21pm – 12:33pm 12:21pm – 12:33pm 250 West Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:38pm – 12:50pm 12:38pm – 12:50pm 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:55pm – 1:07pm 12:55pm – 1:07pm 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:12pm – 1:24pm 1:12pm – 1:24pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:24pm – 1:34pm 1:24pm – 1:34pm Promoter Track Walk #1 1:34pm – 2:04pm 1:34pm – 2:04pm Track Maintenance 2:04pm – 2:16pm 2:04pm – 2:16pm SMX Next Qualifying 2:21pm – 2:33pm 2:21pm – 2:33pm 250 Overflow Qualifying 2:38pm – 2:50pm 2:38pm – 2:50pm 250 West Qualifying 2:55pm – 3:07pm 2:55pm – 3:07pm 250 East Qualifying 3:12pm – 3:24pm 3:12pm – 3:24pm 450 Group A Qualifying 3:29pm – 3:41pm 3:29pm – 3:41pm 450 Group B Qualifying 3:46pm – 3:58pm 3:46pm – 3:58pm 450 Group C Qualifying 4:03pm – 4:15pm 4:03pm – 4:15pm SMX Next Qualifying 4:15pm – 4:25pm 4:15pm – 4:25pm Promoter Track Walk #2 4:25pm – 4:35pm 4:25pm – 4:35pm Promoter Track Walk #3 4:35pm – 5:15pm 4:35pm – 5:15pm Track Maintenance 5:30pm – 6:06pm 5:30pm – 6:06pm Opening Ceremonies 6:06pm – 6:14pm 6:06pm – 6:14pm 250 West Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 6:20pm – 6:28pm 6:20pm – 6:28pm 250 East Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 6:34pm – 6:42pm 6:34pm – 6:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 6:48pm – 6:56pm 6:48pm – 6:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 6:56pm – 7:03pm 6:56pm – 7:03pm Track Maintenance 7:03pm – 7:06pm 7:03pm – 7:06pm SMX Next Sighting Lap 7:08pm – 7:18pm 7:08pm – 7:18pm SMX Next Main Event – 8 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders 7:18pm – 7:23pm 7:18pm – 7:23pm SMX Next Victory Circle 7:23pm – 7:30pm 7:23pm – 7:30pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 7:34pm – 7:41pm 7:34pm – 7:41pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 7:41pm – 7:50pm 7:41pm – 7:50pm Track Maintenance 7:50pm – 7:53pm 7:50pm – 7:53pm 250 Sighting Lap 7:55pm – 8:12pm 7:55pm – 8:12pm 250 East/West Showdown Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 8:12pm – 8:19pm 8:12pm – 8:19pm 250 Victory Circle 8:19pm – 8:24pm 8:19pm – 8:24pm Track Maintenance 8:24pm – 8:27pm 8:24pm – 8:27pm 450 Sighting Lap 8:29pm – 8:51pm 8:29pm – 8:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 8:51pm – 9:00pm 8:51pm – 9:00pm 450 Victory Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: All Times Local to Birmingham, Alabama (Central time).
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Click through the full program below!
General Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Birmingham Supercross
Birmingham Supercross Race Center
Birmingham Supercross Injury Report
Birmingham Supercross Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Jeremy Fappani
|Scottsdale, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|9
|Ryder Malinoski
|New
|Wyoming, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Wyatt Thurman
|Burleson, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14
|Kane Bollasina
|St. Louis, MO
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18
|Gabriel Andrigo
|Brazil
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|19
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|22
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
|20
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 450-X
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of Andalucia
Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows
Recommended Reading
Follow
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Protective Stadium
Address: 1020 24th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Birmingham Supercross.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Check out the track layout for round ten.
2026 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|64
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|63
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|62
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|62
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|55
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|196
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|192
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|171
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|168
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|140
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|50
|2
|Guillem Farres
|47
|3
|Camden McLellan
|43
|4
|Liam Everts
|41
|5
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|38
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|50
|2
|Tom Vialle
|50
|3
|Romain Febvre
|48
|4
|Lucas Coenen
|42
|5
|Tim Gajser
|36