Fox Racing Announces Three-Year Partnership Renewal with MXGP and MXoN
The following press release is from Fox Racing:
Fox Racing Announces Three-Year Partnership Renewal with MXGP and MXoN
The Brand Continues Commitment as the Holeshot Title and Official Apparel Partner
Irvine, CA – Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel, announced a three-year partnership renewal with Infront Moto Racing, continuing their commitment to the MXGP, FIM Motocross World Championship, and the MXoN, FIM Motocross of Nations. In addition to being recognized as a MXGP Global Partner at race events and across Infront’s digital channels, Fox Racing continues as the exclusive Holeshot Title Partner and the Official Apparel Partner, equipping all Infront Moto Racing staff.
“Fox Racing has been a partner of the FIM Motocross World Championship for over a decade, since we first committed to the Fox Holeshot award in 2014. Our partnership with Infront reflects our own mission - to equip and inspire the best athletes in the world,” said Mikey Rangel, Vice President of Marketing at Fox Racing. “But more than that, we’ve built trust and strong collaboration with the Infront team and their capability to execute events at the highest level in motorsport racing. This allows us to create even more value with our own factory team & athlete investments, to share experiences with key partners throughout the MXGP series, and to connect with race fans globally.”
The Fox Holeshot competition began in 2014 and continues today, celebrating the most exciting and top performing moment of racing. The first rider to cross the white line painted at the exit of the first corner at each race secures the Fox Holeshot, and earns one point in the special Holeshot classification. The rider with most accumulated Fox Holeshot points at the end of the season is awarded prize money - a 10.000€ cheque for the MXGP class and a 5.000€ cheque for the MX2 class. The Fox Holeshot competition also extends to the MXoN and Junior Motocross World Championship with varying prizes at each event. Read more about the 2025 Fox Holeshot winners by visiting www.mxgp.com/news.
“Fox Racing has been an integral partner of the FIM Motocross World Championship for more than a decade, and we are extremely proud to continue this successful collaboration for the years ahead. Since the introduction of the Fox Holeshot competition, Fox has brought added excitement and recognition to one of the most thrilling moments of our sport,” said David Luongo, CEO and President at Infront Moto Racing. “Beyond that, their commitment to MXGP, the MXoN, and our global paddock demonstrates a genuine passion for motocross and its athletes. Together, we share the same ambition to grow the sport worldwide and to deliver the highest level of racing experience for fans, teams, and partners.”
Fox Racing is also a proud partner of Neestan Husqvarna Factory Racing with Kay de Wolf and Liam Everts, Honda HRC’s MXGP team with Ruben Fernandez, Tom Vialle, Jeffrey Herlings, Valerio Lata, Jeremy Seewer, Courtney Duncan, and Lotte Van Drunen. For exclusive information on Fox Racing, follow @foxmoto and @foxracingeurope on Instagram and Fox Racing’s YouTube channel.
Main image courtesy of Honda HRC PETRONAS/Bavo Swijgers