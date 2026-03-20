The following press release is from Fox Racing:

Fox Racing Announces Three-Year Partnership Renewal with MXGP and MXoN

The Brand Continues Commitment as the Holeshot Title and Official Apparel Partner

Irvine, CA – Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel, announced a three-year partnership renewal with Infront Moto Racing, continuing their commitment to the MXGP, FIM Motocross World Championship, and the MXoN, FIM Motocross of Nations. In addition to being recognized as a MXGP Global Partner at race events and across Infront’s digital channels, Fox Racing continues as the exclusive Holeshot Title Partner and the Official Apparel Partner, equipping all Infront Moto Racing staff.

“Fox Racing has been a partner of the FIM Motocross World Championship for over a decade, since we first committed to the Fox Holeshot award in 2014. Our partnership with Infront reflects our own mission - to equip and inspire the best athletes in the world,” said Mikey Rangel, Vice President of Marketing at Fox Racing. “But more than that, we’ve built trust and strong collaboration with the Infront team and their capability to execute events at the highest level in motorsport racing. This allows us to create even more value with our own factory team & athlete investments, to share experiences with key partners throughout the MXGP series, and to connect with race fans globally.”