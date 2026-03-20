Justin Bogle is making his return to Monster Energy AMA Supercross racing—for the first time in nearly four years—at this weekend’s Birmingham Supercross. Bogle, the 2014 250SX East Division Champion, is making his return to racing for the team he last spent his time with in the SuperMotocross paddock back in 2022, as a fill-in rider for Jason Anderson. Anderson, whose December arrest made news recently, has stepped away from racing indefinitely to focus on his family and his health.

Bogle has been training the other team member, Colt Nichols, as well as staying fresh on a bike himself. Jason Weigandt talked to Bogle today, who said he has four days on the team’s Suzuki RM-Z450 race bike, too, so he is not completely jumping into the deep end off the couch.

Team principal for Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki, Dustin Pipes, talked to the press today about in the media scrum.

"Yeah, I think Justin's been around the team all year with his buddy Colt, and it just kind of made sense,” Pipes said on Bogle joining the team. “Obviously, Justin hasn't been behind the SX start gate in probably like three years. So, that's been a little bit tough, but you know, I think in terms of the talent and stuff like that, it's not every day that you get a chance to add a guy that's won a Lites title. So, I think for us it just makes sense as a team."