Following the opening round of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), our friend Sergio Luis Clot provided us with a photo gallery from the MXGP of Argentina. Check out some of Clot's best.
Photos by Sergio Luis Clot
112 vlaanderen 114 coenen 105 guadagnini 217 pablito viajero youtuber 168 walvoort 184 tim 203 tim 199 herlings 145 herlings 167 herlings 109 poli 155 simon 141 everts 263 febvre start 126 everts 108 viale1 101 tim243gajser 196 viale 104 seewer 151 garcia 163 seewer 198 adamo 149 seewer 218 mechanics 214 argeniniar champion joaquin poli 221 monster girls 206 tim 277 coenen 244 viale coenen 182 coenen 253 tim 200 argentinian crowd 133 coenen 223 valerio latta 199 podio 180 tim 118 reisulis 173 simon and farres 128 herlings 273 track 156 coenen 139 tim 102 herlings 202 riders 233 juan lautaro clot freestyle photo 212 freestyle