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Kawasaki: Chase Sexton Returns to Riding But is Out for Birmingham SX

March 19, 2026, 10:10pm
Kawasaki: Chase Sexton Returns to Riding But is Out for Birmingham SX
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Chase Sexton will miss this weekend's Birmingham Supercross.

Sexton had a crash during the week leading up to the Daytona SX and will miss his third consecutive race due to pain in his lower back and hip from said crash. While he is out for this weekend's race, Sexton did return to riding this week, which is a good sign. Hopefully he will be back in action at next weekend's Detroit SX.

Through the first nine rounds, Sexton has one podium (his Anaheim 2 win). In his seven main event starts so far this season, he finished 8-4-1-5-7-5-6.

Kawasaki's post this afternoon read:

🚨 Rider Update 🚨

Monster Energy Kawasaki rider @chasesexton returned to riding this week, but will remain focused on his recovery following injuries sustained prior to Daytona Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 196
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 192
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 171
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 168
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 140
6Joey Savatgy
Joey Savatgy 		Thomasville, GA United States 125
7Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton 		La Moille, IL United States 122
8Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 98
9Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 90
10Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 89
Full Standings
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