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How Many Supercross Races Has Nick Romano Done?

March 19, 2026, 4:05pm
How Many Supercross Races Has Nick Romano Done?
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

How Many Supercross Races Has Nick Romano Done?

Nick Romano is making his return to racing this weekend. After only making one race in 2025 (one 250SX main event start) due to injuries during both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The New York native is getting a fill-in ride for Drew Adams, who has a thumb injury and is out for the immediate future.

Romano turned pro during 2022 Pro Motocross, but how many supercross races has he competed in so far in his career? 

He missed all of 2023 with a knee injury, then made his first start in the 2024 Detroit SX main event. He was one of the dozen riders collected in that infamous first turn crash that evening before finishing 14th.

Entering the weekend, Romano has eight 250SX main event starts to his name, seven of which came in 2024 with one single start in 2025.

In terms of Pro Motocross, Romano has raced 19 Pro Motocross events to date. 

Below are Romano's 250SX starts to date. 

How will this weekend go with his first race of the season being an East/West Showdown?

Nick Romano 250SX Main Event Stars Entering 2026

Nick Romano

Nick Romano

Bayside, NY United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
19
Supercross 
Birmingham 		250SX EastMarch 22, 2025 Honda CRF250R
19
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 		250SX ShowdownMay 11, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Supercross 
Philadelphia 		250SX EastApril 27, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Supercross 
Foxborough 		250SX EastApril 13, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
6
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX EastMarch 16, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
13
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 2, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
12
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 24, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
14
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastFebruary 3, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
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