How Many Supercross Races Has Nick Romano Done?

Nick Romano is making his return to racing this weekend. After only making one race in 2025 (one 250SX main event start) due to injuries during both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The New York native is getting a fill-in ride for Drew Adams, who has a thumb injury and is out for the immediate future.

Romano turned pro during 2022 Pro Motocross, but how many supercross races has he competed in so far in his career?

He missed all of 2023 with a knee injury, then made his first start in the 2024 Detroit SX main event. He was one of the dozen riders collected in that infamous first turn crash that evening before finishing 14th.

Entering the weekend, Romano has eight 250SX main event starts to his name, seven of which came in 2024 with one single start in 2025.

In terms of Pro Motocross, Romano has raced 19 Pro Motocross events to date.

Below are Romano's 250SX starts to date.

How will this weekend go with his first race of the season being an East/West Showdown?

Nick Romano 250SX Main Event Stars Entering 2026