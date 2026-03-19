The fourth and final SMX Next – Supercross qualifying race will take place this weekend at the Birmingham Supercross, round ten of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

So far in the first three qualifying races, we have seen three different race winners: Kayden Minear (Anaheim 2), Caden Dudney (Houston), and Deacon Denno (Daytona). We have also seen Landen Gordon (three-for-three on podiums) and Vincent Wey (Daytona) land on the podium. Dudney is now in the pro 250SX East Division ranks, racing the 250SX East/West Showdown this weekend, but Minear, Denno, Gordon, Wey, and more will be back in action this weekend.

Ryder Malinoski is back for this weekend’s race, after his brutal collision with Max Shane at the start of the Anaheim 2 SMX Next main event. Landon Gibson is also making his return to racing this weekend. You can view the full entry list below.

Remember, the top five from each qualifying main event will qualify into the Philadelphia Supercross SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship. Riders that have finished inside the top five more than once (for example, Gordon) will open up a spot for more riders who have finished below them. Watch for riders NOT already qualified into the championship finale to push towards a top five this weekend.

Check back tomorrow (Friday) for our SMX Next - SX roundtable Daytona SX recap and Birmingham preview.