Stefan Everts on His Racing Career, Jeffrey Herlings, and More

Making his Honda HRC PETRONAS MXGP debut, Jeffrey Herlings crossed the finish line to win the opening GP of the season in Argentina last weekend. It was a sensational performance, considering his short time on the Honda machine. The debut win by the Dutchman got me thinking back 25 years ago, when another rider, who made his debut on a new brand also won the opening Grand Prix of the season. Similar stories you might say, and the outcome back in 2001 was the start of another championship era for the GOAT of Grand Prix racing, Stefan Everts.

Everts, coming back from two years of injury and a rough season on Husqvarna in 2000, arrived at the Bellpuig circuit in Spain, for the opening GP of that season and was very much the underdog. Everts was making his GP debut for Yamaha and there were huge question marks, if he would ever be the same again. The Yamaha was a monster of a bike and very much something he would have to get used to, although Andrea Bartolini had won the 1999 450 title on a similar machine.

In 2001, Everts was a four-time world champion, having won titles in 1991, 1995, 1996, and 1997, but in 1999 and 2000, he would miss most of both seasons due to injuries, both amazingly enough picked up in the Beaucaire pre-season international.

I was already a big Everts fan coming into 2001 and was excited, but apprehensive how he would do. Two years more or less out injured and defending champion Joel Smets in amazing form, it just seemed like a tough assignment. Very similar in fact to the situation for Herlings last weekend in Argentina.

I decided to give The Grand Prix Goat a call and ask him about that day in Bellpuig but also ask him about the performance of Herlings last weekend. As always, Everts was honest and clear in his message of those two days.

MXLarge: That 2001 Grand Prix at Bellpuig, where you pretty much came back from being broken as a racer and won, beating defending champion Joel Smets. How was it going into that race, because you had been out injured for two years and Joel was really in great form and the champion?

Stefan Everts: Yes, coming back from two years of injuries, which wasn’t easy for my confidence. I did my winter prep rather well and I had the last knee surgery in August, so we started riding in around November. The period I had, wasn’t super long on the bike and I hadn’t raced the whole 2000 season. Jumping on the Yamaha was a big thing, but everything went quite well as far as preparation goes. I felt good, but you never know where you are and Joel Smets was the reigning world champion and he looked strong and had a lot of confidence. I was like, let’s go. Suddenly, I win that Grand Prix in Bellpuig. In that season, we just did one moto, and I was happy about that because my fitness was good, but maybe not good enough for two motos. Winning there was of course a big confidence shot and it was important for me.

That race, it was your first race back, and first on the Yamaha, but from memory, you had it under control and it wasn’t a difficult win for you?

It wasn’t difficult on the track, but mentally, it was very difficult. The win was mentally tough. My riding was good, but not at the top. Smets the favorite, went down early, and I knew this is my chance and I took the win.