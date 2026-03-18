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Podcast: Dave Muye Talks Supercross Partnerships, New Bass Pro Shops Deal, and More

March 18, 2026, 2:30pm

FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.

Vice President of Global Partnerships for Feld Entertainment, Dave Muye, joined Steve Matthes to talk about the selling of Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), the new sponsors this year (Bass Pro Shops and 511), working on getting partners for the sport, combining MX and SX, landing a partner, working with riders and teams, and more.

Listen above or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

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