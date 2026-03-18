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Video: Close Up Look at Deacon Denno's SMX Next Triumph TF 250-X

March 18, 2026, 11:10am
Daytona, FL DaytonaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Factory Triumph Racing's Deacon Denno has been holding up the Triumph flag this season for the team in SMX Next so Kris Keefer grabs Dillon Smith to go over the British racing steed. Is the "amateur spec" much different from the factory TF 250-X machine or is Deacon getting the same mods as Jalek Swoll? Learn more about the differences within Denno's Daytona SMX Next race winning machine right here.

Rider: Deacon Denno
Mechanic: Dillon Smith
Bike: Triumph TF 250-X F

Film/edit: Rob Filebark

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