Video: Close Up Look at Deacon Denno's SMX Next Triumph TF 250-X

Factory Triumph Racing's Deacon Denno has been holding up the Triumph flag this season for the team in SMX Next so Kris Keefer grabs Dillon Smith to go over the British racing steed. Is the "amateur spec" much different from the factory TF 250-X machine or is Deacon getting the same mods as Jalek Swoll? Learn more about the differences within Denno's Daytona SMX Next race winning machine right here.

Rider: Deacon Denno

Mechanic: Dillon Smith

Bike: Triumph TF 250-X F

Film/edit: Rob Filebark