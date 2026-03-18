Cameron McAdoo (Arm Injury) Out for Birmingham Supercross 250SX East/West Showdown
Unfortunately, Cameron McAdoo will miss this weekend’s first 250SX East/West Showdown event of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider is out for the first 250SX East/West Showdown of the season after fracturing the top of his humerus bone in his arm at the Seattle SX in his heat race crash. Later that night, McAdoo would go on to finish fifth in the 250SX main event.
Now, he said the injury was “ended up being a little bit more than just a monkey bump and some bruises on my shoulder like I thought.”
“I got home and got some scans done, and I ended up fracturing the top of my humerus,” he continued.
McAdoo said it is not a season-ending injury and said, “see you guys very soon out there.”
In the first six rounds of the 250SX West Division Championship, McAdoo finished 22nd at the opener but had five consecutive top-five finishes afterwards, including three podiums. He was sixth in 250SX West standings leaving round six.
The factory 250 Kawasaki team will not have Drew Adams racing this weekend either, as he deals with a thumb injury from the Daytona SX. Nick Romano, who has been signed for the remainder of 250SX East as a fill-in rider for Adams, will make his season debut on Saturday alongside Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker.
Cameron McAdooSioux City, IA
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|5
SupercrossSeattle
|250SX West
|February 14, 2026
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossGlendale
|250SX West
|February 7, 2026
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossHouston
|250SX West
|January 31, 2026
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
SupercrossAnaheim 2
|250SX West
|January 24, 2026
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossSan Diego
|250SX West
|January 17, 2026
|Kawasaki KX250
|22
SupercrossAnaheim 1
|250SX West
|January 10, 2026
|Kawasaki KX250
McAdoo's full video is below.
"Hey everyone, I wanted to jump on here and give you guys a quick update. Unfortunately, I will not be racing in Birmingham this weekend. My crash in Seattle in the heat race ended up being a little bit more than just a monkey bump and some bruises like I thought. I got home and got some scans done and I ended up fracturing the top of my humerus. That being said, I was really determined to make all the races this year. For the last four-and-a-half weeks I've done everything in my power to get my shoulder back to full strength and be able to go race competitively. Unfortunately, time wasn't so much on my side, and I got together with Mitch [Payton] last night and we made the decision that were weren't just going to go out there and rotate laps. We want to race for the front when we go, so that being said, in the last week or so I've made really good progress with it and it's coming around quickly. I'm glad that it's not a super extensive injury. I'll see you guys very soon out there. I'm very bummed to be missing this weekend, but glad that it's not something that's season ending. That being said, good luck to my team this weekend. Thank you guys all for the support as always, and I'll see you guys soon."