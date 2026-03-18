Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 21
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Coty Schock
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Andalucia
Sun Mar 22
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 28
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sun Mar 29
News
Full Schedule

Cameron McAdoo (Arm Injury) Out for Birmingham Supercross 250SX East/West Showdown

March 18, 2026, 1:25pm
Cameron McAdoo (Arm Injury) Out for Birmingham Supercross 250SX East/West Showdown
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Unfortunately, Cameron McAdoo will miss this weekend’s first 250SX East/West Showdown event of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider is out for the first 250SX East/West Showdown of the season after fracturing the top of his humerus bone in his arm at the Seattle SX in his heat race crash. Later that night, McAdoo would go on to finish fifth in the 250SX main event.

Now, he said the injury was “ended up being a little bit more than just a monkey bump and some bruises on my shoulder like I thought.”

“I got home and got some scans done, and I ended up fracturing the top of my humerus,” he continued.

McAdoo said it is not a season-ending injury and said, “see you guys very soon out there.”

In the first six rounds of the 250SX West Division Championship, McAdoo finished 22nd at the opener but had five consecutive top-five finishes afterwards, including three podiums. He was sixth in 250SX West standings leaving round six.

The factory 250 Kawasaki team will not have Drew Adams racing this weekend either, as he deals with a thumb injury from the Daytona SX. Nick Romano, who has been signed for the remainder of 250SX East as a fill-in rider for Adams, will make his season debut on Saturday alongside Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker.

Cameron McAdoo

Cameron McAdoo

Sioux City, IA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
5
Supercross 
Seattle 		250SX WestFebruary 14, 2026 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Glendale 		250SX WestFebruary 7, 2026 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Houston 		250SX WestJanuary 31, 2026 Kawasaki KX250
4
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		250SX WestJanuary 24, 2026 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestJanuary 17, 2026 Kawasaki KX250
22
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		250SX WestJanuary 10, 2026 Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

McAdoo's full video is below.

"Hey everyone, I wanted to jump on here and give you guys a quick update. Unfortunately, I will not be racing in Birmingham this weekend. My crash in Seattle in the heat race ended up being a little bit more than just a monkey bump and some bruises like I thought. I got home and got some scans done and I ended up fracturing the top of my humerus. That being said, I was really determined to make all the races this year. For the last four-and-a-half weeks I've done everything in my power to get my shoulder back to full strength and be able to go race competitively. Unfortunately, time wasn't so much on my side, and I got together with Mitch [Payton] last night and we made the decision that were weren't just going to go out there and rotate laps. We want to race for the front when we go, so that being said, in the last week or so I've made really good progress with it and it's coming around quickly. I'm glad that it's not a super extensive injury. I'll see you guys very soon out there. I'm very bummed to be missing this weekend, but glad that it's not something that's season ending. That being said, good luck to my team this weekend. Thank you guys all for the support as always, and I'll see you guys soon."

Read Now
May 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted