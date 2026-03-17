Nick Romano On His Shot With Pro Circuit Kawasaki

So just what has Nick Romano been up to thus far in 2026?

“So we’re back on the mend, I guess you could say,” explained Romano. “We’re back training, I’ve got this awesome opportunity to go racing for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki and for Mitch and his guys. It’s a dream come true.”

Certainly a surprise announcement, he explained just how the opportunity came about.

“There was nothing really in the works, you know?” started Romano. “I had a rough couple years. Throughout my amateur days, I was on Kawasaki Team Green and teammates with Ryder DiFrancesco and Jett Reynolds and Stilez Robertson and that kind of whole era. I kind of branched off from Kawasaki Team Green back in the day and ended up at Star Racing Yamaha for a couple years. I got hurt and hurt and hurt and then went the privateer route last year and, again, got injured. So it was just a rough couple years.

“You know me and Mitch Payton have always had a relationship from the Kawasaki days back then,” continues Romano. “I’ve always kept in touch and then fast forward to about October of last year. I didn’t even have a dirt bike. I was without a dirt bike for the first time in my life. I just didn’t know what I wanted to do. I’ve been tired of getting hurt. I was just in a weird headspace, you know? It was just tough. As any athlete or dirt bike racer knows, it’s highs and lows. What I’ve kind of learned from that is you can’t let the highs get too high and you can’t let the lows get too low. When you’re stuck in that dark hole, I guess you could say, you’re really lost. You don’t really know who you are as a person. You’re battling injuries and you have the fans and you see this and that on social media and it’s just tough. Yeah, it is what it is and I don’t want to dwell on it too much and talk about it because we’re out of that stage. It was brutal, but going back to the Kawasaki thing…I got back to Florida, and again, and I’m seeing Levi Kitchen and I’m seeing Pierce Brown and I’m seeing Nate Thrasher and I’m seeing all my close friends and we’re starting the off-season, right? We’re getting back after it and I’m just sitting there without a bike. It was pretty hard. It was a tough week. I want to give a shout out to [trainer] Real Deal Rob and Jason and Stacy Baker at Moto Sandbox because that’s where I trained back in Florida. I think without them, I probably wouldn’t have kept going. They pushed me to go get a bike. That led me to come out to California and do my boot camp because I was severely out of shape. That led me to come out to California. I still didn’t really have any plans. I just was out of shape from the year off. My trainer was out here in California, and I got in touch with him and was like, ‘Hey man, I want to come out to California and I want to do a month-long boot camp. I want to put my head down. I want you to write me an insane program and let’s just get after it.’ That’s one thing, too. When I’m sitting around not training and not riding, you kind of lose your mind, right? I needed to come back to Socal and really get back in the environment.