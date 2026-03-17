With Drew Adams out for the immediate future with a thumb injury suffered in the Daytona Supercross 250SX main event, Mitch Payton and the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki have landed a fill-in rider. Nick Romano gets the call to race the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 250SX East as a fill-in rider.

Romano missed most of the action in 2025 dealing with knee and shoulder injuries while racing for Phoenix Racing Honda. He made one 250SX main event (the '25 Birmingham SX, where he finished 19th).

The once Kawasaki amateur rode the last few years and first pro seasons with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team.

The New York native will make his debut with Kawasaki at the Birmingham SX 250SX East/West Showdown this weekend in Alabama, as #141.

Check out the interview Romano did with Eric Johnson in the post below.