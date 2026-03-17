Nick Romano Gets Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki Fill-In Ride for Remainder of 250SX East Supercross
With Drew Adams out for the immediate future with a thumb injury suffered in the Daytona Supercross 250SX main event, Mitch Payton and the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki have landed a fill-in rider. Nick Romano gets the call to race the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 250SX East as a fill-in rider.
Romano missed most of the action in 2025 dealing with knee and shoulder injuries while racing for Phoenix Racing Honda. He made one 250SX main event (the '25 Birmingham SX, where he finished 19th).
The once Kawasaki amateur rode the last few years and first pro seasons with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team.
The New York native will make his debut with Kawasaki at the Birmingham SX 250SX East/West Showdown this weekend in Alabama, as #141.
Check out the interview Romano did with Eric Johnson in the post below.
The following press release is from Kawasaki:
Nick Romano JOINS MONSTER ENERGY® PRO CIRCUIT KAWASAKI FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
Foothill Ranch, Calif. - Monster Energy® Pro Circuit Kawasaki welcomes Nick Romano for the remainder of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Romano is slated to compete in the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class aboard his KX™250 and will sport the No. 141. Romano will make his debut at the first East/West Showdown of the season at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.
Romano joins the team as a fill-in rider for the injured Drew Adams, who sustained a thumb injury at Daytona Supercross and is currently recovering from surgery. Adams will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Romano previously found success with Kawasaki Team Green™ during his amateur career aboard the KX™65, KX™85 and KX™112, capturing numerous victories at premier amateur events, including Mini O’s and the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross. He also earned multiple podium finishes at the Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s.
Romano made his pro debut in 2022 and has accomplished multiple Top-10 SMX finishes, although injuries have kept him from competing to his full potential, as he missed most of 2025. During this off-season, Romano has been riding a privateer KX™450, making for an easy transition to the Pro Circuit KX™250 race machine.
“It’s a dream come true to be able to join Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki. I'm really excited to work with this team and this group of people. This opportunity could not have come at a better time, and I’ve prepared for it the best I can. I feel healthy and mentally clear, and everything has gone well this off-season. I’m ready to be back at the races and show what I’m capable of.”
Mitch Payton
“We look forward to having Nick come on board with the team. Having been an amateur kid at Team Green™, it’s good to have him back with Kawasaki. He’s been training all off-season for this kind of opportunity and is very determined to get back to racing. I believe in him and I’m confident he’ll make the most of this opportunity.”