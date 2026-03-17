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Photos: Renen Gear, Headquarters in Indiana

Photos: Renen Gear, Headquarters in Indiana

March 17, 2026, 3:10pm

While I was in Indiana for the Indianapolis SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, I also made a visit to the Renen headquarters. The gear company, started a handful of years ago by Pete Fox of Fox Racing fame, is based in Brownsburg, Indiana, about 20 miles from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fox’s goal with Renen—which translates “Racing” in English to “Rennen” in German, showing heritage to the Fox family’s background—is to make a quality product for consumers. I was able to take a look at the entire process from start to finish for a jersey, a very neat experience. Blank, white fabric became a fully custom gear set ready to be shipped out the door just one hour later!

So, here is a behind the curtains view of the Renen HQ and their process of making quality motocross gear. Check out some of my favorite photos.

Follow Mitch on X: @Mitch_Kendra.

Make sure to click the images to view them in full size!

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    IMG_8449 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8459 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8473-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8477-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8480 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8490 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8494 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8497 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8506-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8515-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8516-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8518 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8455 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8478 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8485 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8502 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8509 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8520 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8523 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8526-3 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8529 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8531-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8535 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8540 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8553-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8564 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8548 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8552 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8565 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8568-4 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8571-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8572 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8592 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8593-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8594 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8597 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8610 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8613-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8614 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8618 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8621-3 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8625 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8628-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8598 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8607-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8626 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8650 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8653-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8663 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8666 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8669 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8674 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8676 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8683 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8684 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8685-4 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8700-4 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8714 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8720 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8724-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8729 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8731 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8734 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8736 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8739 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8740 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8751 Mitch Kendra
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    20260306_111056 Mitch Kendra
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    20260306_111144 Mitch Kendra
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    20260306_111452 (1) Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8752 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8762 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8763 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8764 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8766 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8770-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8537 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8538-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8758 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_8760 Mitch Kendra

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