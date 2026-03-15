Mosiman Out For Remainder of Supercross After Crashing While Preparing for Birmingham SX

After an excellent start to 2026, Michael Mosiman's season has suffered a tremendous blow after he sustained a dislocated elbow, broken radius, multiple broken fingers, and multiple broken bones in his hand while practicing for Birmingham.

He's had surgery on his radius and will miss the remainder of supercross, although he hopes to be ready for AMA Pro Motocross. Through the first six rounds of 250SX West, Mosiman had two podiums and sat third in the championship standings. He said the following on Instagram: