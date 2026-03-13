The PulpMX/Racer X Live Shows are back again for 2026! Our crew has hosted several of these events over the years, and they were such a hit that we are bringing them back!

For 2026, we will have a show ahead of the Denver SX, featuring Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, 2018 Daytona SX winner Justin Brayton, and some surprise guests who will take to the stage to bench race, answer your questions, and more! Come hang out with the guys as they dig into all sorts of topics. Stay tuned for more live events, with details announced over the next few weeks.

Our shows are held on the Friday nights prior to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross races. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased below.

Thanks to our sponsor, Fly Racing. Presented by O'Neil Lending.

Friday Night Before Denver Supercross

The Denver Supercross is Saturday, May 2, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race (Friday, May 1).

General Admission Tickets: $25 (Purchase Below)

When:

Friday, May 1, 2026

Where:

The Oriental Theater

4335 W 44th Ave, Denver, CO 80212

Times:

Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

Show Starts: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE Denver SX LIVE SHOW