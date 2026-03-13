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Cole Davies Joins Elite Group of 250SX Race Winners

March 13, 2026, 4:20pm
Cole Davies Joins Elite Group of 250SX Race Winners
Indianapolis, IN IndianapolisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Cole Davies Joins Elite Group of 250SX Race Winners

Cole Davies picked up a win at the Indianapolis Supercross over the weekend, earning his first win of the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross season. Davies used his best section—the whoops—to gap the 250SX field en route to a 1-1-1 for the overall—just the fourth 1-1-1 250SX Triple Crown sweep (and second of ‘26) in the 22 Triple Crown events completed to date. It was Davies’ third career win in just his 12th main event start.

Davies now has a:

  • 250SX West win
  • 250SX East win
  • Showdown win
  • Triple Crown overall win

all to his name.

He joins an elite list of riders who have done so. Can you name the others before you scroll down?

Cole Davies

Cole Davies

Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand
PositionRaceClassDateBike
1
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX EastMarch 7, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Philadelphia 		250SX ShowdownApril 12, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Seattle 		250SX WestMarch 29, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

The numbers:

  • 127 different 125/250SX winners in AMA Supercross history
  • Only 19 different riders with 125/250SX East, West, and Showdown wins
  • Only 7 different riders with 125/250SX East, West, Showdown, AND Triple Crown wins.

(Note, the mid-season East/West Showdown and Triple Crown races were both introduced ahead of the 2018 supercross season.)

Cole Davies’ 250SX stats to date:
-12 main event starts
-12 single-digit finishes (worst finish is eighth in his first-ever pro race!)
-6 total podiums
-3 wins (one regular 250SX West, one E/W Showdown, one East Triple Crown)

Davies’ win also gives Yamaha its eighth 250SX win in the first nine rounds of the ‘26 supercross season.

Davies is now in the championship lead for the first time in his career. Oh, and he becomes the fourth different Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider to have the points lead in 250SX so far this season!

Next up: the Birmingham Supercross East/West Showdown with Haiden Deegan and the 250SX West Division.

  • Supercross

    Birmingham

     SMX Next
    Saturday, March 21
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 21 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 21 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 21 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      March 22 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Birmingham Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Answers

Riders to Win 125/250SX E, W, and ShowdownRiders to Win 125/250SX E, W, Showdown, AND Triple Crown
James StewartJett Lawrence
Nathan RamseyHaiden Deegan
Jett LawrenceHunter Lawrence
Haiden DeeganR.J. Hampshire
Ryan DungeyNate Thrasher
Hunter LawrenceJoey Savatgy
Christophe PourcelCole Davies
Adam Cianciarulo-
Mickael Pichon-
Justin Hill-
R.J. Hampshire-
Ken Roczen-
Nate Thrasher-
Joey Savatgy-
Max Anstie-
Seth Hammaker-
Cole Davies-
Ryan Sipes-
Tallon Vohland-
19 Riders with E, W, and Showdown7 Riders with E, W, Showdown, AND Triple Crown overall win

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