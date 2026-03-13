Cole Davies Joins Elite Group of 250SX Race Winners
Cole Davies Joins Elite Group of 250SX Race Winners
Cole Davies picked up a win at the Indianapolis Supercross over the weekend, earning his first win of the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross season. Davies used his best section—the whoops—to gap the 250SX field en route to a 1-1-1 for the overall—just the fourth 1-1-1 250SX Triple Crown sweep (and second of ‘26) in the 22 Triple Crown events completed to date. It was Davies’ third career win in just his 12th main event start.
Davies now has a:
- 250SX West win
- 250SX East win
- Showdown win
- Triple Crown overall win
all to his name.
He joins an elite list of riders who have done so. Can you name the others before you scroll down?
Cole DaviesWaitoki, New Zealand
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|1
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX East
|March 7, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
SupercrossPhiladelphia
|250SX Showdown
|April 12, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
SupercrossSeattle
|250SX West
|March 29, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
The numbers:
- 127 different 125/250SX winners in AMA Supercross history
- Only 19 different riders with 125/250SX East, West, and Showdown wins
- Only 7 different riders with 125/250SX East, West, Showdown, AND Triple Crown wins.
(Note, the mid-season East/West Showdown and Triple Crown races were both introduced ahead of the 2018 supercross season.)
Cole Davies’ 250SX stats to date:
-12 main event starts
-12 single-digit finishes (worst finish is eighth in his first-ever pro race!)
-6 total podiums
-3 wins (one regular 250SX West, one E/W Showdown, one East Triple Crown)
Davies’ win also gives Yamaha its eighth 250SX win in the first nine rounds of the ‘26 supercross season.
Davies is now in the championship lead for the first time in his career. Oh, and he becomes the fourth different Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider to have the points lead in 250SX so far this season!
Next up: the Birmingham Supercross East/West Showdown with Haiden Deegan and the 250SX West Division.
- Supercross
BirminghamSMX Next
Saturday, March 21
Answers
|Riders to Win 125/250SX E, W, and Showdown
|Riders to Win 125/250SX E, W, Showdown, AND Triple Crown
|James Stewart
|Jett Lawrence
|Nathan Ramsey
|Haiden Deegan
|Jett Lawrence
|Hunter Lawrence
|Haiden Deegan
|R.J. Hampshire
|Ryan Dungey
|Nate Thrasher
|Hunter Lawrence
|Joey Savatgy
|Christophe Pourcel
|Cole Davies
|Adam Cianciarulo
|-
|Mickael Pichon
|-
|Justin Hill
|-
|R.J. Hampshire
|-
|Ken Roczen
|-
|Nate Thrasher
|-
|Joey Savatgy
|-
|Max Anstie
|-
|Seth Hammaker
|-
|Cole Davies
|-
|Ryan Sipes
|-
|Tallon Vohland
|-
|19 Riders with E, W, and Showdown
|7 Riders with E, W, Showdown, AND Triple Crown overall win