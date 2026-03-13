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Want Wheel Bearings Built for Performance?

March 13, 2026, 4:25pm
Want Wheel Bearings Built for Performance?

Every hard landing, every square edge, every deep rut sends force through every system on your machine, but a lot of that punishment ends up in one place most riders don’t think about until something feels off: the bearings.

Wheel bearings carry the load every second the bike is moving. They support the full weight of the bike and rider while managing rotation, side load, braking force, and impact at the same time. They work constantly under stress, but usually don’t fail in a dramatic way. They simply wear down slowly over time in ways that go unnoticed until maximum performance is needed.

By the time you feel issues with your bearings, it’s usually too late—you’re racing at Loretta Lynn’s and not keeping up. 

Race Pace Exposes Weak Parts

Even if you’re “that guy” who keeps his equipment cleaner than anything else in his life (including himself), those tiny steel balls inside your hubs are going to wear down from real-world riding conditions:

  • Water crossings
  • Pressure washing
  • Fine grit working past tired seals
  • Full compression landings

Run enough trail miles, enough race laps, and you’re eventually going to find out whether your bearings are built for performance…or not. 

Why Riders Ask for All Balls Racing Wheel Bearings

When it’s time to check your bearings, experienced riders don’t waste time and good money on generic parts from a company they’ve never heard of. They ask for the kit that’s built to hold up and outperform.

All Balls Racing Wheel Bearing Kits are designed specifically for moto and off-road abuse:

  • Precision high-speed bearings
  • Double-lip rubber seals that actually keep contamination out
  • Premium Chevron SRI-2 grease
  • Model-specific fit for exact installation

Explore Wheel Bearings

Tested Where It Counts

Here’s how Carson Brown puts it:

"If you’ve ever cartwheeled a bike through a rock garden at race pace and thought, 'Yeah… that sounded expensive,' you’ll understand why I’m picky about wheel bearings.

I’ve run All Balls Racing wheel bearings in everything from race bikes to full-tilt bad-idea projects, and here’s the deal—they just flat-out work. No drama. No weird noises. No “Hey, why does my rear wheel feel like it’s full of gravel?” moments halfway through a moto.

What I like most? They’re built for the kind of abuse most of us pretend we don’t put our bikes through. Mud, pressure washers, sketchy creek crossings you immediately regret—these bearings keep spinning like nothing happened. The seals actually seal, the fit is spot on, and they handle hard landings without turning into expensive paperweights.

I’m not exactly known for taking it easy on equipment. If something’s going to fail, I’ll find the weak link pretty quick. The fact that these keep surviving my “testing program” says a lot."

When Wheel Bearings Matter

Put your bike on a stand. Grab the wheel at three and nine. Feel for play. Spin it and listen. If it isn’t tight and smooth, don’t rationalize it and tell yourself you’ll just have to deal with it. 

There’s a difference between “good enough” and dialed in. Core riders know it.

When it’s time, don’t overcomplicate it. Just say it straight:

“I need All Balls Racing Wheel Bearing Kits.”

Shop All Balls Racing

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