Pro Motocross is 79 Days Away, Tickets For All 11 Rounds are Available Online
March 12, 2026, 2:30pm
Now that we are well into March and spring is just around the corner, we are inching closer to the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Only eight rounds of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship remain, then before we know it, the Pro Motocross opener will be underway for the summer.
Pro Motocross is 79 days and tickets for all 11 rounds are available online. The season will kick off at Fox Raceway at Pala in California, on May 30 and will conclude with the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on August 29.
View the full schedule below.
AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule
2026 Motocross Schedule
- MotocrossFox Raceway (Pala) Saturday, May 304:00 PM
- MotocrossHangtown Saturday, June 64:00 PM
- MotocrossThunder Valley Saturday, June 133:00 PM
- MotocrossHigh Point Saturday, June 201:00 PM
- MotocrossRedBud Scouting Moto Combine Event
Saturday, July 41:00 PM
- MotocrossSouthwick Saturday, July 111:00 PM
- MotocrossSpring Creek Saturday, July 182:00 PM
- MotocrossWashougal Saturday, July 254:00 PM
- MotocrossUnadilla Saturday, August 154:00 PM
- MotocrossBudds Creek Saturday, August 221:00 PM
- MotocrossIronman Scouting Moto Combine Event
Saturday, August 291:00 PM