Hill: “I Feel Like I’m a Really Solid Outdoor Rider. I Do Feel Like I Can be Exceptional Outdoors”

Hill has challenged and run with the 450SX frontrunners all season long, just behind Jorge Prado, Dylan Ferrandis, and Jason Anderson in the 2026-point table.

“Yeah, it’s a field of killers, man,” declared Hill. “There are no slouches out there. Like Joey Savatgy, for example. I’ve never seen that guy ride so good. He just got quite a bit of a level up for whatever reason. He rounded out his game pretty well. You’ve got a guy like that who is kind of breaking the mold on his end. If you’re guys like us, you really need to be firing on all cylinders and be on the cutting edge to beat these guys. Joey is doing that right now and I’m working to be. Hopefully, by the end of the deal, I get some finishes like that. I’d definitely like to hit these top five. And you start making some money, too. I know that I can. It’s all right there, you know? There are so many pieces to the puzzle. Even if you know all the pieces and you know where they’re at, something just comes and shakes up the board. That’s just the game, man. It’s a really high level thing that we’re doing and I’m blessed to be able to be doing it. I didn’t really think at this point in my life that I’d have these opportunities. It’s a ride and I’m on it. That’s pretty cool.

“These guys are definitely killers,” added Hill. “Most of them are all premier class champions. I mean Jorge Prado is a four-time world champion and he comes over and he’s extremely good. That’s a guy who has a straight-up GOAT resume. That’s a guy, as far as I’m concerned, if you’re anywhere near him, you’re somebody, too.”

Now in his fourth consecutive season with Team Tedder Racing, Justin Hill is in it with the California-based team for the long haul.

“It’s always good here, man,” smiled Hill. “It’s definitely different and there is a reason why from the time that I first got here up to now that I’ve never thought of leaving. I mean these guys are more than a team to me. They’re way good to me. And with Dakota Tedder, there are very few people that I respect more. I never assumed that he’d be the brother to me that he is. It’s definitely been fun. I mean really, at this point, it’s about how much longer do I want to be out there. When the ride is over is when I’m too tired to press the button. I don’t need to worry about the next thing and what’s going to happen next. I have very few ifs, which is a really neat thing for somebody in my position. Pretty cool.”