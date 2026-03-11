Steve Matthes’ Observations from Indianapolis Supercross

We're halfway through the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, everyone! Well, technically halfway through the second race at the Triple Crown in Indy, we were halfway through the series.

I'm not going to get into the lapped rider stuff, we hashed it out on the PulpMX Show, on the Fly Racing Race Review Podcast, and all over social media. However, I was very surprised to see no AMA license penalties issued for a few guys who didn't seem to see the blue flags. I get it, this track was tough, rough, and rutty, so the guys probably didn't want to venture to a new line or whatever, but there were, to me, blatant examples of back markers deciding that they'd wait a bit before moving over, and yeah, that's not good.

I'm surprised the AMA didn't do anything. The creation of the license point penalties to keep track of this stuff is a good idea, but you've got to really use it.

And no, Vince Friese didn't mean to jump over into Eli Tomac, and no, Cole Thompson didn't screw up and almost take out Hunter Lawrence. That's the stuff that happens at a track in Indianapolis.

Speaking of that, maybe Feld Motor Sports should rethink where the Triple Crown races are held. This dirt was always going to be like this, and it's usually a shorter one in terms of lap times. Maybe it was a bad decision to do almost 50 laps per class and expect the lappers to not hurt the racing up front.