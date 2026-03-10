Watch: Talladega GNCC Bike Video Highlights
March 10, 2026, 10:45am
The third round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in Alabama.
Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) took the overall win over Liam Draper (Yamaha) and Ben Kelley (KTM). Kelley continues to lead the championship.
Nick Defeo (Kawasaki) took the XC2 Class win over Brody Johnson (Husqvarna) and Gavin Simon (Husqvarna).
Korie Steede (Husqvarna) won the WXC Class over Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) and Shelby Turner (Triumph).
Watch the video highlights—the shorter highlights from the RacerTV broadcast plus then longer, raw edit—from the Talladega GNCC.
Video Highlights
Specialized Bike Race Recap | 2026 Talladega GNCC
Bike Raw Recap | 2026 Talladega GNCC
Talladega GNCC Results
GNCC
Talladega - Overall RaceMarch 7, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|02:55:58.178
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Liam Draper
|02:59:28.319
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Ben Kelley
|03:00:50.199
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|4
|Josh Strang
|03:01:52.772
|Inverell, Australia
|Beta
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|03:02:14.659
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
GNCC
Talladega - XC2 Pro RaceMarch 7, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|03:02:45.734
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Brody Johnson
|03:04:46.619
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|3
|Gavin Simon
|03:07:54.579
|Bennington, VT
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jhak Walker
|03:14:01.736
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|5
|Toby D Cleveland
|03:15:51.619
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
GNCC
Talladega - WXC RaceMarch 7, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:48:51.611
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Danielle McDonald
|01:50:27.699
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|3
|Shelby Turner
|01:56:15.896
|Barons, AB
|Triumph
|4
|Tayla Jones
|02:02:10.899
|Yass, Australia
|Honda
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|02:06:39.269
|Terre Haute, IN
|Rieju
Points Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|63
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|50
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|48
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|46
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|45
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|72
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|64
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|63
|4
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|48
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|45
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|76
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|76
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|70
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|46
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|44