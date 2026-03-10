The third round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in Alabama.

Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) took the overall win over Liam Draper (Yamaha) and Ben Kelley (KTM). Kelley continues to lead the championship.

Nick Defeo (Kawasaki) took the XC2 Class win over Brody Johnson (Husqvarna) and Gavin Simon (Husqvarna).

Korie Steede (Husqvarna) won the WXC Class over Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) and Shelby Turner (Triumph).

Watch the video highlights—the shorter highlights from the RacerTV broadcast plus then longer, raw edit—from the Talladega GNCC.