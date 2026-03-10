Results Archive
Watch: Talladega GNCC Bike Video Highlights

March 10, 2026, 10:45am
Watch: Talladega GNCC Bike Video Highlights
Lincoln, AL TalladegaProgressive GNCC Racing

The third round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in Alabama.

Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) took the overall win over Liam Draper (Yamaha) and Ben Kelley (KTM). Kelley continues to lead the championship.

Nick Defeo (Kawasaki) took the XC2 Class win over Brody Johnson (Husqvarna) and Gavin Simon (Husqvarna).

Korie Steede (Husqvarna) won the WXC Class over Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) and Shelby Turner (Triumph).

Watch the video highlights—the shorter highlights from the RacerTV broadcast plus then longer, raw edit—from the Talladega GNCC.

Video Highlights

Specialized Bike Race Recap | 2026 Talladega GNCC

Bike Raw Recap | 2026 Talladega GNCC

Talladega GNCC Results

GNCC

Talladega - Overall Race

March 7, 2026
Talladega
Lincoln, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 02:55:58.178 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:59:28.319 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 03:00:50.199 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
4 Josh Strang Josh Strang 03:01:52.772 Inverell, Australia Australia Beta
5 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 03:02:14.659 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

Talladega - XC2 Pro Race

March 7, 2026
Talladega
Lincoln, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:02:45.734 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:04:46.619 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
3 Gavin Simon Gavin Simon 03:07:54.579 Bennington, VT United States Husqvarna
4 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:14:01.736 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
5 Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland 03:15:51.619 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Talladega - WXC Race

March 7, 2026
Talladega
Lincoln, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:48:51.611 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
2 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 01:50:27.699 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
3 Shelby Turner Shelby Turner 01:56:15.896 Barons, AB Canada Triumph
4 Tayla Jones Tayla Jones 02:02:10.899 Yass, Australia Australia Honda
5 Rachel Gutish Rachel Gutish 02:06:39.269 Terre Haute, IN United States Rieju
Full Results

Points Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 63
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 50
3Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 48
4Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 46
5Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 45
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 72
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 64
3Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 63
4Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 48
5Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 45
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 76
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 76
3Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 70
4Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 46
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 44
Full Standings
