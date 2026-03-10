Pierce Brown’s Indianapolis SX did not go ideal, although he did limit the damage as best as he could. Brown came into the third round of the 250SX East Division Championship still in the points lead after 1-3 finishes to start the season. But in the first race of the three-race Triple Crown, Brown found himself on the ground early. He was 11th before going down and remounting from dead last. He charged up to tenth by the checkered flag, barely falling short of ninth with a last-turn pass attempt on Jalek Swoll in the turn before the finish. In the second and third races, he finished third and fourth, respectively.

His 10-3-4 finishes landed fifth overall on the night, meaning he lost the points lead. Had Brown got say, sixth, in the first race, he would have had 13 points on the night, landed third overall, and kept the points lead. Yes, I know ifs and hypotheticals mean nothing but just throwing that out there.