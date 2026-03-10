Pierce Brown on Indianapolis SX: “It was a trying night, but we didn’t lose too many points. We’re still in it”
Pierce Brown’s Indianapolis SX did not go ideal, although he did limit the damage as best as he could. Brown came into the third round of the 250SX East Division Championship still in the points lead after 1-3 finishes to start the season. But in the first race of the three-race Triple Crown, Brown found himself on the ground early. He was 11th before going down and remounting from dead last. He charged up to tenth by the checkered flag, barely falling short of ninth with a last-turn pass attempt on Jalek Swoll in the turn before the finish. In the second and third races, he finished third and fourth, respectively.
His 10-3-4 finishes landed fifth overall on the night, meaning he lost the points lead. Had Brown got say, sixth, in the first race, he would have had 13 points on the night, landed third overall, and kept the points lead. Yes, I know ifs and hypotheticals mean nothing but just throwing that out there.
Instead, Brown finished fifth overall. He said the following in a post-race report from Yamaha:
“Indy was a tough day. I never could really get the ball rolling, and that didn’t make it easy. I made a mistake in the first main and fell. That one stung. The next two mains, I went 3-4. So yeah, it was a trying night, but we didn’t lose too many points. We’re still in it. Our focus is forward, and we’re just going to take this week to regroup and come out swinging in Birmingham.”
Wil Hahn, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Yamaha’s 250 Team General Manager, said:
“Pierce rebounded really well after the first main and remains in the title fight.”
Remember, had Brown’s tenth-place finish been in a regular format event, he would have lost 13 points (25 points for a win, 12 points for tenth place). As Eli Tomac’s said after his crash in the Houston SX Triple Crown second race, "If I’m going to toss one away, this is the one to do it at."
So, this really could have been a lot worse for Brown in terms of the championship. As Sarah Whitmore pointed out yesterday, the top four in the 250SX title battle are separate by just two points!
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|64
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|63
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|62
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|62