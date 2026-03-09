Stu Baylor Remains King of Talladega GNCC

It’s fitting that outspoken southerner Steward Baylor is king of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country round in Talladega, Alabama, with his second-straight victory at the track dating back to its premiere last year. This year the track was extremely muddy, and Baylor outlasted FMF KTM’s Grant Davis to get the win. It was a good comeback after mechanical problems cost Baylor a ton of points last weekend in Florida.

“Yeah finally got off to a good start, we’ve had a lot of inconsistencies getting this bike fired. This week 25 percent of the time it started 100 percent of the time! On the line we were like ‘It’s gonna start today. This will be the 25 percent,’” said Baylor to Racer TV. “We know if we have the start we can win, everyone can see that, we have the speed, at Florida I almost felt like I could toy with everyone there. It’s just so frustrating and so gutting to have that happen, but, coming back, I can see everyone has had a shakeup (bad race) in these first three rounds so that helps us. It was a good race for us today. We put a lot of work into this bike, and I feel as comfortable as I ever did back in 2021 on my Yamaha [when Baylor took the GNCC title fight down to the last round]. Thanks to the guys at Factory Connection, we made a lot of changes, suspension, seat height, a lot of small things and I think it’s working, from sand to mud, I just need to keep it on two wheels. I know I’m my worst competitor out there so I’ve got to figure that out.”

Davis suffered a heartbreaking ending when he appeared to suffer a mechanical problem in about seven miles into the final lap, dropping him from battling for the win to a DNF for the day.

“I got off to a good start at Round 3,” said Davis in a KTM statement. “I was right behind Stu [Baylor Jr] and we took off, opening up a good gap while going back and forth. I passed him on the last lap and put a bit of a gap on him, but I ended up not finishing, which is unfortunate. I’ll be ready and looking to rebound at Camp Coker next!”

AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper hung tough in the mud to net second and Davis’ teammate Ben Kelley overcame a bad start to salvage podium points, enough to extend his championship lead following last weekend’s win.