Have you ever seen anything like that for Supercross, for indoors? Did it surprise you how bad it got, or what did you think?

I mean, no, because I never raced east. So, it's the first time I raced these kinds of tracks, but I like them. You gotta be careful with the ruts. You can go over the bars very easy, but I think it makes it very challenging, and I like it. I like these tracks.

A lot of guys talked about the lappers tonight, short lap times, and they were struggling with the ruts. How was it for you?

I think it was hard for everyone. Sometimes I think they should move a little bit quicker, but I mean, everybody was struggling. Sometimes I was like, 'Oh, it's taking a lot for me to pass this guy,' but then the guy behind also struggled with him. So, I was in a different position than maybe the guys up front. When you're battling for a win and it's so hard to make a difference on this type of track because the lap is so short, and then you have a lapper, and then you lose so much, then the guy comes close to you with a chance of passing, then it's different. You're in a different position. So, I mean, it's part of the race. It also happened to me back in MXGP in the sand. Sometimes I would be leading and then with the lappers, you know, lose a lot of seconds. So, it's part of the game and yeah, if you are not good with lappers in my case, I need to try to get by them quickly.

Last question. Did you watch the MXGP race qualifier race today?

I just follow a little bit the results. And that's it.

Tom Vialle.

Tom Vialle, yeah P1. Then we have the two KTMs second and third. So, yeah, I think nice start to the MXGP. Very different. I think no one expected Tom to go P1, especially because in practice, for example, Jeffrey [Herlings] was fastest. But, well, I think it's going to be exciting for them. (Herlings would go 1-1 for the win on Sunday in Argentina while Tom Vialle would go 2-4 for third.)