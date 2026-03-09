Coker on Swoll Leading Laps, Smith’s P11 at Indianapolis SX: “Tonight was a massive step in the right direction for the team”
"Tonight was a massive step in the right direction for the team,” started Triumph Racing America General Manager Jeremy Coker in the team’s post-race release.
I talked with Jordon Smith on Friday ahead of the race and he said he rode three days during the week and then had press day, which is an unusual amount of riding between two races. coming into the season at the seventh round, and on a brand-new 450 machine, has not been an easy or kind start to a 450SX career for Smith. He said Tuesday was his longest testing day ever, 12 years into his pro career!
On Saturday during the Triple Crown races, Smith finished 11-14-8 for 11th overall. His final race of the night resulted in an eighth overall. Smith and the team are working hard and it seems like top tens are within reach. Could it happen as early as the next race, the Birmingham SX on March 21? Maybe some further testing could make even more progress.
After the race, Smith said in the team’s release:
"It felt good to get three gate drops and more motos in. I needed that experience. I felt better each time, and we have made great improvements on the bike. I felt more comfortable, so we can put some more motos in at home and come back swinging after the break."
Indianapolis - 450SXMarch 7, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|11
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|11 - 14 - 8
|Triumph TF 450-X
Plus, the team got a very strong day from Jalek Swoll, who landed his first single-digit finish of the season—9-7-5 race finishes for eighth overall. Swoll got two holeshots and led laps in both the second and third races of the night, which was a great sign. On paper, eighth doesn't sound great, but considering his circumstances this is a great day. Swoll’s debut season with Triumph in 2024 was really strong but his Achilles tendon injuries kept him out for racing for all of ’25 SX and most of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He is now back racing and he still wants to be inside the top ten and on the podium fighting for wins but this, as Coker said, a big step in the right direction.
Swoll agreed, as he said in the team release:
"It was a better day! We are trending in the right direction. It's still not the result that I want, but I feel that I did all I could. I was happy to get some good starts and lead laps. I feel like that's what it takes to build yourself back up. The first race wasn't great, but I was more like myself in the last two. There is still some work to do, but I feel like getting to that pace is very doable."
Coker’s full quote read:
"Tonight was a massive step in the right direction for the team. I am beyond proud of the riders but more so the crew that is behind them. They worked super hard this week to make improvements on the bikes, and it showed. Two holeshots for Jalek and multiple laps led – that gave him a taste of what it takes up front and he will get there. Jordon got better each time he hit the track tonight and finished off with an eighth in the last race. We will take all these positives and work hard during this break. We will be prepared for Birmingham."
Indianapolis - 250SX EastMarch 7, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|9 - 7 - 5
|Triumph TF 250-X