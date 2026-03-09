Plus, the team got a very strong day from Jalek Swoll, who landed his first single-digit finish of the season—9-7-5 race finishes for eighth overall. Swoll got two holeshots and led laps in both the second and third races of the night, which was a great sign. On paper, eighth doesn't sound great, but considering his circumstances this is a great day. Swoll’s debut season with Triumph in 2024 was really strong but his Achilles tendon injuries kept him out for racing for all of ’25 SX and most of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He is now back racing and he still wants to be inside the top ten and on the podium fighting for wins but this, as Coker said, a big step in the right direction.

Swoll agreed, as he said in the team release:

"It was a better day! We are trending in the right direction. It's still not the result that I want, but I feel that I did all I could. I was happy to get some good starts and lead laps. I feel like that's what it takes to build yourself back up. The first race wasn't great, but I was more like myself in the last two. There is still some work to do, but I feel like getting to that pace is very doable."

Coker’s full quote read: